Canada and Saskatchewan support highway improvements to bring safer, more efficient transportation to Saskatchewan residents and businesses

REGINA, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in modern transportation infrastructure is critical to connecting communities, safely and efficiently moving commercial goods to market and people to their destinations, and building a strong economic future for all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Greg Ottenbreit, Saskatchewan Minister of Highways and Infrastructure, announced more than $75.4 million in joint funding to improve the provincial and national highway systems.

The projects involve building four sets of passing lanes on Highway 4 and repaving approximately 220 kilometres of Highways 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 14, 20, 21, 55 and 102.

Once complete, these vital improvements will not only increase the safety and efficiency of Saskatchewan's highways, but also help facilitate trade and support economic growth for years to come.

The Government of Canada is contributing $32.7 million to these projects through the New Building Canada Fund, Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component—National and Regional Projects while the province of Saskatchewan is providing $42.7 million.

"Transportation and distribution of goods are a vital part of our local, regional and national economies. These highway improvements in Saskatchewan will keep motorists safe, shorten travel times and improve access of our products to world markets, bolstering economic growth and the prosperity of the middle class and all those working hard to join it."

The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness on behalf of the Honourable Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government has demonstrated a commitment for investments into highways, bridges and culverts to keep our province growing. At the same time, it's critical that we keep the infrastructure we already have in good condition," Highways and Infrastructure Minister Greg Ottenbreit said. "Investing in Saskatchewan highways is important to all of us so that we can get people and products moving in a safe and timely manner."

The Honourable Greg Ottenbreit, Saskatchewan's Minister of Highways and Infrastructure

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Four highway improvement projects in Saskatchewan receive government funding

The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are investing in well-planned infrastructure that will make it easier to move people and products across the country, while supporting sustained economic growth and productivity for years to come. The following four highway improvement projects will receive more than $75 million in joint federal-provincial funding to improve road infrastructure across the province.

Location Project description Federal contribution Provincial contribution Total eligible costs Town of Wadena; Town of Watson Rehabilitation of approximately 31 km of Highway 5. $ 4,396,171 $ 4,503,829 $ 8,800,000 Village of Belle Plaine; Village of Craven; Northern Town of La Ronge; Town of Lumsden; Village of Meath Park; Town of Moosomin; Town of Raymore; Town of Rocanville; Town of Unity; Town of Wilkie Eight sections of highway, totalling approximately 76 km will be rehabilitated along highways 1, 6, 8, 14, 20, 21, 55 and 102. $12,419,753 $14,090,247 $25,960,000 Resort Village of Cochin; City of Melfort; City of North Battleford Rehabilitation of approximately 10 km of Highway 3. Construction of four sets of passing lanes on Highway 4 and the rehabilitation of approximately 21 km. $8,093,250 $8,723,250 $16,186,500 Town of Delisle; Town of Grenfell; City of Moose Jaw Rehabilitation of approximately 43 km of Highway 1 and approximately 37 km of Highway 7. $7,830,004 $15,419,996 $22,800,000 Total federal and provincial contributions $32,739,178 $42,737,322



