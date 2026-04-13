REGINA, SK, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is using every tool at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build homes at scale.

To that end, the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development, and the Honourable Eric Schmalz, Minister of Government Relations, announced a joint investment of more than $25.9 million through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) to develop or improve the essential water, wastewater, stormwater and solid waste infrastructure needed to build more homes, faster. They were joined by the Mayor of Regina, Chad Bachynski, and the Mayor of Moose Jaw, James Murdock.

In total, these investments will enable the construction of up to 29,370 housing units across three cities. These projects are part of the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan's funding agreement that is paving the way for the construction of more homes to support a growing population.

In Regina, the Taylor Field Redevelopment project will benefit from new and upgraded water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure. This project is part of the seven-acre housing development on the Taylor Field grounds, and will ensure the City is able to support the new houses that will be built.

The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are also investing in projects in Saskatoon and Moose Jaw. In Saskatoon, this funding will support the expansion of the Material Recovery Centre, helping the City of Saskatoon to achieve its goal of diverting 70% of waste from its landfill. This project will expand acceptance of waste from construction and demolition, bulky waste, and hazardous household waste. The expansion includes new collection areas for materials such as yard waste and bulky items, as well as a new shredder, excavator, trucks, and roll-off bins.

In Moose Jaw, the Spring Creek Stormwater Management Project will help to protect homes, reduce flooding, and support future housing development. The project includes replacing pipes, upgrading roads, and rerouting pipes to improve the stormwater systems and enable more housing development. These upgrades will result in a more resilient community prepared for future growth and changing climate conditions.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis, and complement the work of Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable homes, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods.

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"Strong communities are built from the ground up. Working with the province and our municipal partners in Regina, Saskatoon, and Moose Jaw, we're investing to make sure they have the right infrastructure in place so more homes can get built and communities can grow the way they need to."

The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development

"Expanded infrastructure funding offers valuable options for Saskatchewan communities. We welcome this infrastructure commitment from the federal government. Our government will continue to engage with partners to explore additional joint funding opportunities that support growth and help build a stronger Saskatchewan."

The Honourable Eric Schmalz, Minister of Government Relations

"The Taylor Field redevelopment is one of Regina's most important opportunities to build the kind of housing our residents need, and today's announcement moves us significantly closer to making that vision real. The support through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund ensures we can put essential infrastructure in place so homes can be built faster and at a scale that meets our growing community's needs. We are grateful for this partnership with the Government of Canada and the Province of Saskatchewan. Investments like this help Regina build more affordable homes, strengthen neighbourhoods, and create the conditions for families to thrive."

His Worship Chad Bachynski, Mayor of Regina

"Strong partnerships and the right infrastructure are essential to getting housing projects off the ground and delivering homes at scale. This investment will expand Saskatoon's Material Recovery Centre, helping us manage construction and household waste more efficiently, divert material from landfill, and support sustainable housing growth. By building the infrastructure our city needs, we're better positioned to deliver new homes faster while growing responsibly."

Her Worship Cynthia Block, Mayor of Saskatoon

"This investment will directly support the City of Moose Jaw's Spring Creek Stormwater Management projects. It will help safeguard existing infrastructure while ensuring the City is better positioned to accommodate future growth. The City of Moose Jaw thanks the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan for their investment and ongoing support toward critical infrastructure renewal."

His Worship James Murdock, Mayor of Moose Jaw

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $14,173,431 in these projects through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF). The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $11,810,012, and the three municipalities are investing a total of $9,450,135 in these projects.

Federal funding for all projects are conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Part of Budget 2024, CHIF is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency, with the mandate to scale up the supply of affordable housing. By leveraging public land, flexible financial tools, and modern methods of construction, the agency is catalysing a more productive and innovative homebuilding industry.

Budget 2025 provided Build Canada Homes with an initial capitalisation of $13 billion to unlock stalled projects, attract private and philanthropic investment, and scale up innovative construction methods that reduce costs and accelerate delivery.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

Build Canada Homes

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Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor,Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251,Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations,Government RelationsGovernment of Saskatchewan, 306-787-7151, [email protected]; Media Relations, City of Regina, [email protected]; Bronson Slater, Mayor's Office, City of Saskatoon, 306-371-1827, [email protected]; Media Relations, City of Moose Jaw, 306-694-4422, [email protected]