MELVILLE, SK, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Investments in local infrastructure projects help build inclusive, resilient communities. They create good jobs and business opportunities, address some of the gaps highlighted by the pandemic, and support local climate-related initiatives.

Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations announced more than $35.9 million in federal-provincial funding for 24 new infrastructure projects across Saskatchewan.

The wastewater treatment system in Melville will be expanded thanks to an investment of over $4.3 million from the Government of Canada and more than $3.6 million from the Government of Saskatchewan through the Green Infrastructure Stream. Once complete, this project will result in increased capacity to treat and manage wastewater.

In Moosomin, the water treatment plant will benefit from over $5.4 million in federal funding and more than $4.5 million in provincial funding, resulting in increased access to potable water for the community.

The Rouleau Flats flood protection project in Avonlea will greatly reduce landscape flooding and the associated soil erosion, and will help prevent crop loss due to flooding. This project will help rehabilitate ditches and increase culvert capacity, which are important measures in adapting to climate change. The project is eligible for over $2.3 million in federal funding and more than $1.9 million in provincial finding. Funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.

Additionally, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan will each invest over $2.3 million in funding to help improve the airport at Sandy Bay. This airport is primarily used to transport workers to mine sites and for general charter and Medevac services. The project will extend the life of the aerodrome by 20-30 years.

The Government of Canada is investing over $18.9 million towards these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream, the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream, and the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, as well as the Canada Community Building Fund. The Government of Saskatchewan is investing over $16.9 million. Funding recipients are contributing over $12.6 million to these projects.

Quotes

"The 24 projects announced today will enhance Saskatchewan's wastewater treatment capacity, provide access to clean drinking water, help with flood mitigation, and generate economic activity. These investments, made possible through collaboration with our Saskatchewan partners, will improve the health and safety of residents and foster community growth for years to come."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our province is proud to support Saskatchewan people through this investment of nearly $17 million that will go toward important projects to enhance water and wastewater infrastructure, and help protect the environment, which will strengthen our communities throughout the province"

The Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations

"We certainly appreciate our positive working relationships with the provincial and federal governments and their financial support to help move forward Melville's wastewater project. Initiatives of this nature may not always get as much notice as other infrastructure projects, but they're so important in helping ensure we continue to have a reliable utility service for our residents and businesses in the area so our community can grow and prosper for years to come."

His Worship Walter Streelasky, Mayor of the City of Melville

"Moosomin is a hub community that's home to several key services for southeast Saskatchewan with many area residents working in the agricultural, energy and mining industries. Thanks to this investment from the federal and provincial governments toward the Town of Moosomin's Water Treatment Plant Upgrades project, our community will be better able to support our area residents, businesses, industries and position ourselves for future growth by improving this important infrastructure."

His Worship Larry Tomlinson, Mayor of the Town of Moosomin

"Funding from the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan will make it possible to move forward with our landfill closure and decommissioning project, which will help protect the environment and make our community an even better place. We appreciate landfill decommissioning projects being eligible under this program and are glad we took the time to apply and encourage other communities to consider doing the same."

Reeve Bruce Hunter, RM of Invergordon No. 430

Quick facts

The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is providing $33.5 billion over 11 years for public infrastructure across Canada . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than $20 billion for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country.

Infrastructure Program is providing over 11 years for public infrastructure across . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country. Including today's announcement, 236 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan have been announced in Saskatchewan with a total federal contribution of more than $442.4 million and a total provincial contribution of over $293.6 million .

Infrastructure Plan have been announced in with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of over . Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Related product

Backgrounder: Canada and Saskatchewan invest in 24 infrastructure projects across the province

Joint federal, provincial, and project proponent funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will support 24 projects, including upgrades to water, stormwater, and wastewater infrastructure, decommissioning of landfills, bridge replacements, and airport improvements.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $18.7 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream, the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream, and the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, as well as a further $236,974 to two of the projects under the Canada Community-Building Fund, for a combined total investment of over $18.9 million.

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing over $16.9 million in these projects. Proponents are providing a contribution of over $12.6 million, and are responsible for any additional project costs.

Project Information

Location / Area Proponent, Project Project Details Federal Contribution under ICIP (+CCBF Contribution) Provincial Contribution Proponent Contribution Avonlea, Village of Village of Avonlea, Landfill Assessment, Closure, and Transfer Station Development Decommission the landfill, develop a corrective action and closure plan, install a cap, construct a transfer station, consolidate waste and level soil. $458,590 (+ $145,970) $503,750 $403,090 Avonlea, Village of, Utopia Conservation & Development Area Authority, Rouleau Flats Flood Protection* Construct engineered water conveyance infrastructure and implement an integrated water management system. $2,399,642 $1,999,501 $1,599,961 Barrier Valley No. 397, RM of RM of Barrier Valley No. 397, McKague Landfill Decommissioning Construct an engineered compacted clay cover to decommission the landfill and transform the site into a municipal waste transfer station. $205,060 $170,867 $136,724 Bulyea, Village of Last Mountain Regional Landfill, Cell 4 Closure Plan & Long Term Closure Plan Decommission the current operating cell and complete the newly developed cell. $118,560 $98,790 $79,050 Excelsior No. 166, RM of RM of Excelsior No. 166, Landfill Decommissioning Decommission the existing landfill site, perform an environmental assessment, and initiate a corrective action plan that will return part of the site to native pasture land. The other part of the site will serve as a garbage/recycling site. $267,339 $220,555 $180,454 Foam Lake No. 276, RM of RM of Foam Lake No. 276, Landfill Decommissioning Decommission the existing landfill site, perform an environmental assessment, and initiate a closure action plan that will return the site to agricultural land. $74,437 $62,025 $49,631 Hazel Dell No. 335, RM of RM of Hazel Dell No. 335, Schutte Lake Bridge Replacement Remove the existing timber bridge and install a new culvert structure. $50,010 $99,990 $150,000 Herbert, Town of Town of Herbert, Herbert Landfill Closure Close the existing landfill, develop and execute a corrective action plan, and transform the site into a serviceable transfer station with a Z-wall and driving surface. $280,307 $233,566 $186,894 Humboldt. City of Regional Authority of Carlton Trail Waste Management District, Phase 2 Decommissioning of REACT Waste Management Facility Decommission 4 historic cells on the lower level of the landfill to return it to pasture land, and construct drainage infrastructure for the site. $583,764 $486,422 $389,225 Invergordon No. 430, RM of RM of Invergordon No. 430, Landfill Closure and Decommissioning Decommission the existing landfill site including removal of any refuse and recyclable materials, creation of a soil cover, and revegetation. $90,000 $74,993 $60,007 Leader, Town of Landfill Decommissioning Decommission the existing landfill, assess the site, develop and initiate a corrective action plan, and perform associated storm water management and reclamation works. The site will be converted to a transfer station. $148,929 $124,095 $99,299 Loreburn No. 254, RM of RM of Loreburn No. 254, Landfill Decommissioning Create a closure plan, construct a clay cap landfill cover, and convert the decommissioned landfill into a transfer site. $150,480 $125,387 $100,333 Melville, City of City of Melville, Wastewater Treatment System Expansion Construct new cells, including the conversion of an existing borrow pit into a new cell, install new wastewater infrastructure in existing lagoon cells, construct an aerated moving bed bioreactor, construct a pump station, and perform other related upgrades. $4,320,560 $3,600,107 $2,880,733 Moosomin , Town of Town of Moosomin, Water Treatment Plant Upgrades Perform various water treatment plant upgrades, including the installation of new pre-treatment systems and membrane filtration, new UV disinfection system, replacement of raw water supply main, flow meters, and back-up generators at the well sites and water treatment plant. $5,492,190 $4,576,367 $3,661,918 Porcupine No. 395, RM of RM of Porcupine No. 395, Wolstenholme Bridge Remove the existing timber bridge, perform required earthwork, and install a new structure. $166,700 $333,300 $500,000 Rosedale No. 283, RM of RM of Rosedale No. 283, Hanson's Culvert Replacement Dismantle and dispose of the existing single culvert and install a new culvert structure. $34,997 (+$91,004) $70,004 $13,995 Rosetown, Town of Town of Rosetown, Rosetown Landfill Decommissioning Decommission the landfill, cap the existing waste management facility cells, and render the site a transfer station. $542,973 $452,432 $362,027 Rosthern No. 403, RM of RM of Rosthern No. 403, Landfill Decommission for Historical Waste Cells Decommission the landfill's waste disposal cell, develop and initiate a closure plan, and return the site to native vegetated land. $344,548 $287,095 $229,728 Sandy Bay, Northern Village of Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways, Sandy Bay Airport Improvements Raise the grade, strengthen, resurface, and lengthen existing runway and perform associated drainage work. $2,340,000 $2,340,000 $0 Spy Hill No. 152, RM of RM of Spy Hill No. 152, Grid 600 Bridge Replacement Replace the existing precast concrete on the timber bridge with a new precast concrete and steel bridge. $166,700 $333,300 $500,000 Torch River No. 488, RM of RM of Torch River No. 488, Garrick Landfill Decommissioning Decommission and provide final cover to the current active cell and construct a new landfill expansion cell with associated infrastructure. $53,151 $44,288 $35,438 Val Marie No. 17, RM of RM of Val Marie No.17, Jensen Bridge Replacement Replace the existing truss bridge with a new structure and perform required earthwork. $166,700 $333,300 $500,000 Val Marie No. 17, RM of RM of Val Marie No.17, Olson Bridge Replacement Replace the existing timber bridge with a new precast concrete and steel substructure. $166,700 $333,300 $500,000 Weirdale, Village of Village of Weirdale, Landfill Decommissioning Decommission the former municipal landfill, including undertake a site assessment, develop and initiate a corrective action plan, and render the site a transfer station. $109,440 $91,191 $72,969 Total Project Funding $18,731,777 (+$236,974) $16,994,625 $12,691,476

* Funding for this project is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Saskatchewan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-sk-eng.html

