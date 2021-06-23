Canada and Saskatchewan announce 23 green and recreation infrastructure projects across the province

REGINA, SK, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan continue to invest in infrastructure during this extraordinary time to enhance citizens' quality of life, meet the needs of communities, and create jobs to address the impact of COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations, announced more than $81.2 million in joint funding for 23 infrastructure projects across the province. The projects are funded under the Community, Culture, and Recreation Stream and the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Thanks to this investment, Esterhazy, Unity, Meadow Lake, and other communities will benefit from improved access to reliable potable water services. Wastewater treatment facilities will be upgraded and expanded in Humboldt, Oxbow, and Grenfell. Other communities will benefit from the decommissioning of landfills or flood prevention projects. Recreation projects include upgrades to the Rexentre Arena in Fort Qu'Appelle used by many communities in the area.

Providing communities with reliable and sustainable infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments. The Government of Canada is investing more than $44.3 million in these projects. For projects requiring consultations with Indigenous groups, funding is conditional on all consultation requirements being met. The Government of Saskatchewan is also contributing over $36.9 million toward these projects. Contributions by recipients toward their respective projects are $29.5 million. In total, this represents a combined infrastructure investment of more than $110.7 million. Funding recipients are responsible for any additional project costs.

"This is an example of what we can accomplish when we work together. The $44 million in federal funding announced today, along with the provincial and municipal funding, will help ensure communities across Saskatchewan have reliable services and recreation infrastructure for years to come. The funding announced today will help these communities build back better, create jobs, and build cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to invest more than $36 million to support upgrades to water and wastewater systems, improve recreational facilities and decommission historic landfills to safeguard the environment. These infrastructure projects will help protect local economies, which are continuing to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. In the end, the ICIP program and these projects across the province are building better, stronger and safer communities for the future of Saskatchewan."

The Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations

"This is absolutely phenomenal for our community and area. Thanks to this investment from the federal and provincial governments toward this important infrastructure, we'll be able to proceed with our regional water system project. Once the work is completed, this project will improve the quality of water for our residents, position the town for growth, and give our treatment facility the capacity to provide potable water to help our neighbours in surrounding communities and the rural area."

His Worship Grant Forster, Mayor of the Town of Esterhazy

"We're grateful to be receiving this funding from the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan toward our Rexentre project. The various upgrades planned will extend the service life of this important community hub that's not only used by Fort Qu'Appelle residents, but many other communities in the region."

His Worship Gus Lagace, Mayor of the Town of Fort Qu'Appelle

To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, over $3 billion is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short term projects.

is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short term projects. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80 per cent in projects that support provinces, and up to 100 per cent in projects that support territories and Indigenous communities in their response to the pandemic.

to invest up to 80 per cent in projects that support provinces, and up to 100 per cent in projects that support territories and Indigenous communities in their response to the pandemic. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. In Saskatchewan , the Government of Canada has invested more than $924 million in over 520 infrastructure projects since 2015 under the Investing in Canada Plan.

Location / Area Proponent - Project Description Federal Contribution Provincial Contribution Proponent Contribution Brokenshell No. 68, Rural Municipality of Rural Municipality of Brokenshell No. 68 - Trossachs Landfill Decommissioning Decommission a former .5 ha landfill, and construct an engineered cap on the landfill. $118,080 $98,390 $78,730 Bruno, Town of Town of Bruno - Water Loop Expansion Increase access to potable water by adding approximately 150 metres of piping to the watermain system. $102,064 $85,045 $68,051 Canora, Town of Town of Canora - Historical Landfill Decommissioning Decommission and close the existing landfill. $1,016,389 $846,906 $677,677 Central Butte, Town of Town of Central Butte - Water Treatment Plant Upgrade Project Increase raw water supply capacity and distribution pumping capacity, and add an ultraviolet system in the existing water treatment plant building. $390,000 $324,968 $260,032 Elbow, Village of Village of Elbow - Line 19 Multi-Purpose Facility Construct a community centre, which will house a community hall / gymnasium area, a fitness centre, a library, and two meeting rooms. $2,600,000 $2,166,450 $1,733,550 Esterhazy, Town of Town of Esterhazy - Regional Water System Construct a water treatment facility and associated piping to provide potable water to the Town of Esterhazy, surrounding communities, industry and rural residents. $11,970,000 $9,974,003 $7,980,997 Excel No. 71, Rural Municipality of RM of Excel No. 71 - Landfill Decommissioning and Land Reclamation After Closure Decommission and close the Verwood landfill. $92,034 $76,687 $61,364 Fort Qu'Appelle, Town of Town of Fort Qu'Appelle - Rexentre HVAC & Mechanical Upgrades Upgrade and replace the Rexentre Arena's mechanical HVAC and refrigeration systems. $90,240 $75,192 $60,168 Glen Ewen, Village of Village of Glen Ewen - Water Treatment Plant Expansion Install an additional water storage tank to increase storage capacity of filtered pre-chlorinated water. $150,543 $125,440 $100,375 Grenfell, Town of Town of Grenfell - Secondary Lagoon Upgrade Construct a new waste storage lagoon with associated piping and valves. $785,200 $654,268 $523,532 Humboldt, City of City of Humboldt - Wastewater Treatment System Upgrades Upgrade the wastewater treatment system to meet effluent limits to be compliant with provincial and federal regulations, and expand treatment capacity. $13,621,200 $11,349,865 $9,081,935 Kamsack, Town of Town of Kamsack - Broda Sportsplex Upgrade Upgrade the Broda Sportsplex to provide recreational services in a safe, inclusive and accessible facility. $1,764,520 $1,470,286 $1,176,494 Kannata Valley, Resort Village of Resort Village of Kannata Valley - Storm Water Drainage Infrastructure Improvement Install 12 culverts, 12 catch basins and associated works to provide a storm water management system. Project will help prevent landslide movement and minimize damage to property during extreme weather events. $58,165 $48,466 $38,781 La Ronge, Northern Town of Lac La Ronge Regional Waste Management Corppration - Landfill Decommissioning and Solid Waste Management Sites Decommission four landfills in the communities of Brabant, Weyakwin, Timber Bay, and Missinipe in the Lac la Ronge area. The project will also include the development of the solid waste handling sites to facilitate the transfer of solid waste to the Lac la Ronge Regional landfill. $1,479,380 $1,232,693 $986,377 Meadow Lake, Town of SaskWater – Meadow Lake Water Treatment Plant Actiflo Clarification Add an Actiflo clarifying unit to the water treatment plant to meet current water supply demand and to add redundancy to the plant. $990,000 $824,918 $660,082 Nipawin, Town of Boreal Area Regional Waste Authority Inc. - Historical Landfill Site Decommissioning Decommission and close the existing landfill. $1,421,742 $1,184,666 $947,946 Nokomis, Town of Town of Nokomis - Lagoon Expansion Construct a new storage cell to the existing lagoon and associated works. $561,376 $467,767 $374,297 Oxbow, Town of Town of Oxbow - Wastewater System Capacity Building Upgrade the current wastewater system to increase treatment capacity. $1,521,968 $1,268,180 $1,014,771 Rosetown, Town of Town of Rosetown - Lagoon Expansion & Industrial Lift Station Upgrade Expand the secondary cell of the lagoon, upgrade the existing industrial area low lift sewage pumping station, and construct a new force main from the industrial pumping station to the lagoon to replace the current undersized force main. $1,536,690 $1,280,447 $1,024,587 St. Brieux, Town of Town of St. Brieux - Lagoon Wastewater Upgrade Install a Submerged Attached Growth Reactor system to provide secondary water treatment ability, rehabilitate the existing cell to provide flood protection, decommission a storage cell, and conduct all associated mechanical, piping, electrical and other works. $1,304,200 $1,086,725 $869,575 Torch River No. 488, Rural Municipality of RM of Torch River No. 488 - Installation of Culverts on Various Locations Increase the structural capacity to handle the spring flooding, and replace aging or damaged culverts in different locations. $176,966 $147,457 $117,992 Unity, Town of Town of Unity - 1st Avenue West Water and Waste Water Transmission Line Replacement Project Replace failing water main lines to ensure consistent and predictable supply of clean drinking water, and replace the sanitary sewer main. $1,732,668 $1,443,746 $1,155,257 Vanscoy, Village of Village of Vanscoy - Water Distribution System Upgrades Expand the existing water treatment plant with additional reservoir capacity, upgrade the pumping equipment, controls, backup power generation and distribution piping network. $818,000 $681,599 $545,401 Total federal, provincial and proponent funding $44,301,425 $36,914,164 $29,537,971

