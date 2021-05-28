TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, in partnership with the City of Trois-Rivières, announced a total of $36.6 million in funding to renovate and modernize the J.-Antonio-Thompson Theater.

The announcement was made today in the presence of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Pablo Rodriguez, Lieutenant of Quebec and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Nathalie Roy, Minister of Culture and Communications, and Jean Lamarche, Mayor of Trois–Rivières.

The work will include: expansion of the reception area, ticket office and foyer; the replacement of approximately 100 seats; the reorganization of the dressing rooms and seats to allow for better viewing; the expansion of the artists' rooms, the addition of multifunctional rooms for special events and the repair of the roof, insulation and electrical installations. Thanks to this project, the J.-Antonio-Thompson Theater will be able to compete with Quebec's major performance venues by ensuring greater accessibility for people with reduced mobility and improving the comfort and experience of all spectators.

The Government of Canada is investing $10 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing $10 million through the Cultural Infrastructure Development Assistance Program (PADIC). The City of Trois–Rivières will for its part contribute more than $16.6 million to the project.

Across the country, Canadians and Quebeckers are feeling the impact of COVID-19. Together, Canada and Quebec are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure the health and safety of the population, support businesses and promote job creation, economic growth and investments in cultural infrastructure.

"Investing in cultural infrastructure helps build strong, vibrant and inclusive communities. The renovation of the J.-Antonio-Thompson Theater will improve the accessibility of this heritage site and encourage the presentation of high-calibre cultural events in the Mauricie region. Canada's infrastructure plan is strengthening our communities and creating jobs for today and tomorrow."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"These investments will allow cultural infrastructure to compete with leading establishments and attract high-quality arts events. In return, these events will contribute to the local and provincial economic recovery and create opportunities for local artists, while improving the well-being and cultural experience of Quebeckers. That is why I am personally delighted with the project to renovate the magnificent J. Antonio Thompson Theater."

Pablo Rodriguez, Lieutenant of Quebec and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"The improvement of a place of this magnitude will have a beneficial impact on the economic revival of the cultural milieu and for the economy of the region. Its new installations will consolidate the status of the J.A-Thompson room as a major cultural dissemination hub in the Mauricie region. Thanks to this partnership, an investment in a project of this magnitude becomes possible and only makes winners. First, the citizens of Trois-Rivières who will have access to a quality cultural offer in an inviting setting of which they will be proud, then our performing artists and creators, who will be able to work in places designed for highlight them."

Nathalie Roy, Minister of Culture and Communications

"This is excellent news for the cultural dynamism of Trois-Rivières. This work is more than mortar, brick and concrete. It is an investment in our economy, our quality of life and also our creativity. It is a real tonic administered to institutions and organizations that contribute to better social and community life in our towns and villages. The improvement of this place of diffusion anchored in the region's identity will ensure that it will be able to continue to play for a long time a beneficial role on the dynamism of our region while confirming its status as a cultural landmark and will continue to be a source of pride for the citizens of Trois-Rivières."

Jean Boulet, Minister of Labor, Employment and Social Solidarity and Minister responsible for the Mauricie Region

"We welcome today's announcement with great joy. Thanks to these contributions, we are counting on a very-large scaled production offer, while greatly enhancing the spectator experience. With this support, we are reaffirming Trois-Rivières' leadership position in cultural offerings both in Mauricie and provincially. The J.-Antonio-Thompson room is already recognized as one of the most beautiful in Quebec. It's a gem. I am very happy for Trois-Rivières and for all lovers of cultural products: this is what we are doing for them. "

Jean Lamarche, Mayor of Trois-Rivières

Under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government plans, between 2018 and 2028, to invest more than $ 7.5 billion in Quebec for projects targeting community, cultural and recreational infrastructure, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

The Cultural Infrastructure Development Assistance Program stems from the Integrated Bilateral Agreement.

The MCC is responsible for the cultural infrastructure sub-component of the ICIP, which has a budget of $ 100 million, including $ 50 million from the federal government and $ 50 million from Quebec, to improve the quality and accessibility of cultural infrastructure in the province.Associated Links

