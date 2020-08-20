MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are taking decisive action to support community needs by investing in green infrastructure projects in all regions of Quebec. Providing communities with modern and reliable water infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Andrée Laforest, Quebec's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, announced joint funding contributions of over $637.8 million for 280 drinking water, storm water and wastewater projects in municipalities throughout Quebec. These projects include the rehabilitation of existing water pipes, pumping stations and water treatment facilities as well as the construction of new facilities.

The Government of Canada is investing $318.9 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Quebec is providing over $318.9 million through the Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) funding program.

Federal-provincial investment of $86 million for the Montréal region

During today's announcement, Ministers McKenna and Laforest, along with Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis and Benoit Dorais, Borough Mayor for Sud-Ouest and President of the executive committee of the City of Montreal, announced that the Montréal region will benefit from 11 water and wastewater modernization projects in Montréal and one in Senneville.

These projects involve replacing over 70 kilometers of water pipes as well as associated road restoration and roadway landscaping. The federal and provincial governments are each investing $43 million.

More announcements will follow to provide additional information on water infrastructure projects approved in the various regions across Quebec.

Quotes

"Building healthy communities starts with investing in essential services. Working with our provincial and municipal partners, we are ensuring Quebecers have access to safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater systems. Modern and efficient water infrastructure is essential to support healthy and resilient communities throughout Quebec. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"In LaSalle-Émard-Verdun, we have the opportunity to enjoy the Lachine Canal and the St. Lawrence River. Water plays an important role not only for the citizens but also for the economic vitality of our riding. I am proud to welcome my colleague, Minister McKenna, to the Atwater drinking water plant complex, and that our government is investing in Montreal's economic recovery as well as a greener and more prosperous Canada."

The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, Member of Parliament for LaSalle-Émard-Verdun

"Our government is restarting the economy in Quebec regions and municipalities which has been severely challenged in recent months. Today's announcement is in line with this goal and will contribute to the development of prosperous living environments. We will continue to work closely with our valued municipal partners to modernize our infrastructure and offer quality services to Québecers."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Government investments are essential to communities of all sizes. Thanks to this important investment, the Montréal and Senneville projects will not only modernize aging infrastructure, but will also help reduce significant water loss from underground networks. This is a win-win situation for both the economy and the environment!"

Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport and Minister responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities As part of the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada has invested $6.2 billion in 778 infrastructure projects in Québec.

Plan, the Government of has invested in 778 infrastructure projects in Québec. $1 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Québec, including water, wastewater and storm water system upgrades.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Québec, including water, wastewater and storm water system upgrades. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they develop innovative ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of $1.5 billion . This work will allow the continuity of municipal services and the upgrade of water and wastewater systems to regulatory standards. Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024.

aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of . This work will allow the continuity of municipal services and the upgrade of water and wastewater systems to regulatory standards. Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024. The Plan québécois des infrastructures 2020-2030 provides for investments of nearly $7.5 billion for municipal infrastructure, under the Municipal Affairs and Housing department (MAMH).

