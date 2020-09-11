Canada and Quebec invest in water infrastructure to ensure adequate services and stimulate the economy in the Montérégie region

LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are taking decisive action to meet the needs of communities by investing in green infrastructure projects in all regions of Quebec. Providing communities with modern and reliable water infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, announced funding for 46 infrastructure projects in the Montérégie region. These projects include upgrades to municipal drinking water supply and treatment systems, storm-water management and wastewater collection systems.

The Government of Canada is investing over $77.5 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of Quebec is also investing more than $77.5 million through the Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) funding program.

These federal–provincial contributions are part of a significant $637.8 million investment, announced by both governments on August 20, to upgrade water infrastructure in the province.

"Building healthy communities starts with investing in essential services. Working with our provincial and municipal partners, we are ensuring Quebecers have access to safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater systems. Modern and efficient water infrastructure is essential to support healthy and resilient communities throughout Quebec. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Once again, our government is showing its commitment to prioritizing sustainable development with the modernization of water infrastructure. It is vital that all Quebecers have access to quality essential services. I am also proud of this investment because it contributes to the well-being of current and future generations, all the while having a considerable and positive impact on economic recovery. This is a fine example of partnership for the benefit of our communities"

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"I am delighted that our community of Vaudreuil-Soulanges and the greater Montérégie region of Quebec will benefit from these important water infrastructure projects. This is a significant investment that will create jobs, ensure the sustainability of our municipal infrastructure, and help build stronger more resilient communities.

Peter Schiefke, Member of Parliament for Vaudreuil—Soulanges

"I welcome this wonderful collaboration between our two levels of government and the municipal world. Its result is invaluable to the Mauricie region. Citizens will greatly benefit from the announced investment, as they will have access to better water services and safer infrastructure. In the current environment, this is also good news for the region's economic recovery."

Simon Jolin-Barrette, Minister of Justice and Minister responsible for the Montérégie region

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. As part of the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $6 .2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in Quebec .

Plan, the Government of has invested over .2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in . The Government of Quebec's Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of $1.5 billion . Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024.

(FIMEAU) aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of . Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024. Quebec's 2020–2030 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly $7.5 billion in investments in municipal infrastructure under the responsibility of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH).

2020–2030 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly in investments in municipal infrastructure under the responsibility of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH). To support Canadians and communities during the coronavirus pandemic, a new stream has been added to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure.

Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Furthermore, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services in response to immediate and ongoing coronavirus-related needs over the next two years.

Canada and Quebec invest in water infrastructure to ensure adequate services and stimulate the economy in the Montérégie region

The governments of Canada and Québec are investing in water infrastructure to ensure adequate drinking water services, storm water management and wastewater collection systems, while contributing to economic recovery.

In the Montérégie region, the Government of Canada is investing over $77.5 million for 46 projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of Quebec is also investing over $77.5 million through the Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) funding program. These projects include upgrades to municipal drinking water supply and treatment systems, storm-water management and wastewater collection systems.

Project information :

Location Project details Federal contribution Provincial contribution Municipal contribution* Acton Vale Replacement of approximately 3 093 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems; including the addition of new sanitary and storm pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,213,282 $1,213,282 $606,641 Beauharnois Replacement of approximately 1,510 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems; including the addition of new sanitary and storm pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $918,924 $918,924 $459,463 Bedford Replacement of approximately 2,884 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,136,157 $1,136,157 $568,080 Boucherville Replacement of approximately 475 metres of drinking water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $166,250 $166,250 $83,125 Brigham Replacement of approximately 1,185 metres of drinking water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $259,218 $259,218 $129,610 Bromont Replacement of approximately 1,832 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $820,342 $820,342 $410,173 Brossard Replacing approximately 2818 metres of drinking water and sanitary and storm sewer mains. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,998,924 $1,998,924 $999,464 Candiac Replacement of approximately 2,657 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,317,194 $1,317,194 $658,599 Carignan Replacement of approximately 489 metres drinking water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $411,982 $411,982 $205,992 Chambly Replacing approximately 3004 metres of drinking water, sanitary and storm sewer mains Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,548,962 $1,548,962 $774,482 Farnham Replacement of approximately 4,163 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,997,987 $1,997,987 $998,994 Granby Replacement of approximately 4,647 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems; including the addition of new sanitary and storm pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,996,984 $1,996,984 $998,494 Hemmingford Replacement of approximately 1,565 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $559,362 $559,362 $279,682 La Prairie Replacement of all components of the pumping station for sanitary and storm water sewers. Once in operation, the old pumping station will be dismantled and the rest of the installations demolished. $1,429,200 $1,429,200 $714,600 Lac Brome Replacement of approximately 2,315 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $959,532 $959,532 $479,766 Les Cèdres Extension of drinking water and wastewater systems by adding approximately 2.6 kilometres of new drinking water pipes and 2.5 kilometres of new wastewater pipes to serve 56 residences. Construction of a new wastewater pumping station and approximately 740 metres of new force main. $672,000 $672,000 $336,000 Les Coteaux Building a new raw water intake for the municipality's drinking water production facility, including a concrete entrance structure and an aqueduct into the St. Lawrence River (Lake Saint-François). $935,160 $935,160 $467,580 L'Île-Perrot Upgrading and expanding the capacity of the waste water treatment facilities by restoring the pre-treatment system and the biological treatment system. This project also involves restoring the main waste water pumping station and reducing the overflow of untreated waste water. $5,380,000 $5,380,000 $2,690,000 Longueuil Replacing approximately 6591 metres of drinking water mains, including restoring the roadway and finish grading where the work was carried out. $3,365,324 $3,365,324 $1,682,664 Marieville Replacement of approximately 1,773 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems; including the addition of new sanitary and storm pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $844,935 $844,935 $422,468 Mont-Saint-Hilaire Replacement of approximately 3,728 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,999,396 $1,999,396 $999,698 Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot Replacement of 3,282 metres of drinking water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,025,625 $1,025,625 $512,813 Otterburn Park Replacement of approximately 4,554 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,869,817 $1,869,817 $934,910 Pointe-des-Cascades Improvements to existing drinking water treatment facility consisting of two groundwater wells with greensand filtration for removal of iron and manganese. Implementation of a nanofiltration membrane system to reduce hardness in raw groundwater. Addition of a process pump, reconfiguration of pipes, as well as replacement of distribution pumps. $440,800 $440,800 $220,400 Rigaud Upgrading and expanding the waste water treatment facility. $5,043,384 $5,043,384 $2,521,692 Saint-Césaire Replacement of over 2,780 metres of raw water supply line from the wells to the municipality's treatment plant; rehabilitation of approximately 1,740 metres of gravity sanitary sewer line and approximately 580 metres of force main; as well as the construction of a new wastewater pumping station. $2,021,200 $2,021,200 $1,010,600 Saint-Constant Replacement of approximately 1,278 metres of drinking water and wastewater. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $748,370 $748,370 $374,185 Saint-Damase Expanding and bringing up to standard the existing drinking water production facility's installations, including adding a third filter, UV disinfection and a new exterior generator. $1,082,400 $1,082,400 $541,200 Saint-Denis-sur-Richelieu Replacement of approximately 1,770 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $705,087 $705,087 $352,545 Saint-Denis-sur-Richelieu Completely modifying the membrane treatment process in the Régie de l'aqueduc intermunicipale du Bas-Richelieu's drinking water production facility, adding waste water treatment and replacing the water intake and the transmission main over approximately 90 metres. $5,701,494 $5,701,494 $2,850,749 Sainte-Anne-de-Sorel Replacement of approximately 2,074 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $720,155 $720,155 $360,078 Sainte-Catherine Replacement of approximately 2,824 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,100,137 $1,100,137 $550,070 Saint-Hyacinthe Bringing up to standard and upgrading the waste water treatment facility by adding a grit chamber, an aeration tank and a secondary settling basin, and by repairing various outdated equipment in the facility. $12,600,000 $12,600,000 $6,300,000 Saint-Jean-Baptiste Replacement of approximately 1,008 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $436,962 $436,962 $218,481 Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu Replacement of 4,086 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,928,334 $1,928,334 $964,168 Saint-Joseph-de-Sorel Replacement of approximately 3,222 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,284,725 $1,284,725 $642,365 Saint-Lambert Replacing approximately 2196 metres of drinking water, sanitary and storm sewer mains, including restoring the roadway and finish grading where the work was carried out. $1,092,240 $1,092,240 $546,120 Saint-Lazare Extending the drinking water main by approximately 5340 metres. $489,600 $489,600 $244,800 Saint-Lazare Replacement of approximately 2,462 metres of drinking water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,160,085 $1,160,085 $580,043 Saint-Liboire Extending the water main services by approximately 1735 metres and the sanitary sewer main by approximately 1472 metres. The project also involves installing a waste water pumping station and a 590-metre force main, and restoring the roadway and finish grading where the work was carried out. $636,000 $636,000 $318,000 Saint-Paul-de-l'Île-aux-Noix Extending the sanitary sewer main by adding approximately 2936 metres of new waste water mains, and restoring the roadway and finish grading where the work was carried out. $772,800 $772,800 $386,400 Salaberry-de-Valleyfield Replacement of approximately 5,079 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,861,004 $1,861,004 $930,504 Sorel-Tracy Replacement of approximately 342 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $198,602 $198,602 $99,302 Vaudreuil-Dorion Replacement of approximately 4,125 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,996,716 $1,996,716 $998,358 Waterloo Replacement of approximately 3,001 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems; including the addition of new sanitary and storm pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,268,530 $1,268,530 $634,266 Yamaska Replacement of approximately 4,049 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,393,459 $1,393,459 $696,731

*As per the Memorandum of Understanding, contribution amounts shown consists of the difference between the maximum admissible project costs and the federal-provincial investment amount.

