MONTRÉAL, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Emmanuel Dubourg, Member of Parliament for Bourassa, and Suzanne Tremblay, Governmental Secretary for the Minister of Education and Member of the National Assembly for Hull, announced a joint investment of up to $1,342,639 to modernize two elementary schools in Eastern Montreal. For the occasion, they were joined by Marjolaine Dupuis, Executive Director of the Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île (CSSPI), and Nadine Lalancette, school principal at École primaire Pierre-de-Coubertin.

This investment will enable the CSSPI to repair, modernize and upgrade the interior finishes at École primaire Pierre-de-Coubertin and École primaire Adélard-Desrosiers. These renovations will improve the resilience and ensure the sustainability of these facilities and improve the learning environment for students and staff.

Quebec's investments in this project are part of the overall funding allocated by Québec to improve its school infrastructure, which will reach $22.2 billion by 2023.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Our government recognizes the importance of investing in the development and sustainability of our schools to make them places that foster learning, teaching, development and growth of our young people. This is why the Government of Canada is proud to contribute more than $1 million to renovate indoor facilities for two schools of the Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île. By investing in modern and adequate school infrastructure, we help build stronger and more resilient communities for present and future generations."

Emmanuel Dubourg, Member of Parliament for Bourassa, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Education is the priority for the Quebec government. School is the place of learning and socialization for our children. As I often mention, the environments in which young people evolve have a direct influence on their motivation, their perseverance and their academic success. I am therefore very happy with our contribution to the upgrades of the Pierre-de-Coubertin and Adélard-Desrosiers schools of the Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île. Project by project, we carry out work that improves school infrastructures to make them modern and stimulating schools."

Suzanne Tremblay, Governmental Secretary for the Minister of Education and Member of the National Assembly for Hull

"At the Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île, the well-being of our students is essential to their success. We are therefore grateful for this important financial contribution, which helps make our learning environments healthy and modern. We thank you on behalf of the students of Pierre-de-Coubertin and Adélard-Desrosiers elementary schools, who will benefit from these investments for many years to come."

Marjolaine Dupuis, Executive Director, Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île

"A wide range of factors influence our students' motivation at school, including the improvement of their environment. Modernizing our school not only makes it more attractive, it also leads us to define it differently through more contemporary values. My sincere thanks to all those who are making these renovations possible."

Nadine Lalancette, school principal, École primaire Pierre-de-Coubertin

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $1,074,111 in these projects while the contribution from the Government of Quebec amounts to $268,528 .

is investing in these projects while the contribution from the Government of amounts to . In 2021, École Pierre-de-Coubertin had also received funding of $546,400 from the federal government under this program to support the replacement of walls, floors and ceilings.

from the federal government under this program to support the replacement of walls, floors and ceilings. The Government of Canada's funding comes from the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the Territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Including today's announcement, 656 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream have been funded in Québec, with a total federal contribution of more than $456 million and a contribution from Quebec of nearly $200 million .

and a contribution from of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. To create stimulating, suitable and safe learning environments for students, the Quebec government has announced investments in school infrastructure as part of the Plan québécois des infrastructures 2023 2033. These investments amount to more than $3 billion for the 2023 2024 school year, including more than $1.7 billion for real property maintenance. It should be remembered that the PQI funds for school infrastructure have risen from $9 billion in 2018 to $22.2 billion in 2023. These substantial sums demonstrate once again that education is a priority for the Quebec government.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

COVID-19 Resilience Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Québec

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-qc-eng.html

For more information on Quebec's Infrastructure Plan

https://www.tresor.gouv.qc.ca/en/public-infrastructures/publications

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Higher Learning, [email protected]