Canada and Quebec invest in facilitating people's travel between Montreal and the South Shore

MONTREAL, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Safe and efficient road networks are key to helping our businesses prosper, supporting economic growth and enabling people to spend less time in traffic and more time with loved ones.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport and Minister responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region, announced that the governments of Canada and Quebec will invest in a major rehabilitation of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel in order to maintain and modernize this cross-river link that is vitally important for the mobility of people and goods.

The Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel is the longest underwater highway tunnel in Canada. It is vitally important transportation infrastructure for the Greater Montreal area. The work will result in the rehabilitation of this infrastructure, increased safety for users, and the modernization of operating systems, such as lighting, electrical systems and fire protection systems. The project also includes the complete reconstruction of the Highway 25 roadway between Charron Island and the Sherbrooke interchange, as well as the construction of infrastructure for public transit along highways 20 and 25.

As a strategic road link for the Montreal region, as well as for Quebec and Canada, for both the transportation of people and goods, this major infrastructure will be preserved for at least 40 years.

The Canada and Quebec governments will together invest over half a billion. Because the large-scale project to rehabilitate the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel is subject to the Government of Quebec's Directive sur la gestion des projets majeurs d'infrastructure publique (directive on managing major public infrastructure projects) and currently in the call-for-proposals process, the overall cost of the project as well as the amount of funding from the governments will be known following approval of the business case.

"I am thrilled to announce our support for the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel project, which will make a real difference for citizens travelling between Montreal and the South Shore. The rehabilitation of the Tunnel will allow users to travel efficiently and safely, as well as support the economic development of the region, of Quebec and of Canada, by facilitating the transportation of goods. In order to tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow, we must continue to work together to build strong and inclusive communities and ensure the success of future generations."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel is a vital link between the Island of Montreal and the South Shore. I am therefore pleased that the Government of Canada is providing financial support for this major rehabilitation project, which will ensure that this infrastructure, one of our most important in Quebec and even in the rest of Canada, is maintained. In addition, the implementation of major public transit mitigation measures, including several that will be maintained after the work is completed, will provide the public with alternative travel options."

The Honourable Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport and Minister responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Budget 2019, Investing in the Middle Class, is the government's plan to create more good well-paying jobs, put homeownership within reach of more Canadians, help working people get the training they need to succeed, support seniors, and lay the foundation for national pharmacare.

With many municipalities across Canada facing serious infrastructure deficits, Budget 2019 proposes a one-time transfer of $2.2 billion through the federal Gas Tax Fund to address short-term priorities in municipalities and First Nations communities.

The Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel, built in 1967, is the longest underwater tunnel in Canada and is used by some 120,000 vehicles per day, 13% of them trucks.

and is used by some 120,000 vehicles per day, 13% of them trucks. The objective of Quebec's Department of Transport is to ensure the sustainability of the infrastructure for about 40 years without additional major intervention.

Department of Transport is to ensure the sustainability of the infrastructure for about 40 years without additional major intervention. The work will begin in the spring of 2020, and is expected to take four years to complete.

Among the mitigation measures set out in the contract, the principal one is the implementation of bus preferential measures amounting to 25 km of reserved lanes, the provision of 850 park-and-ride spots, and the construction of new bus platforms.

