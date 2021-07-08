Canada and Quebec invest in 176 infrastructure projects to improve facilities at post- secondary institutions in the province

QUEBEC CITY, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are investing in 176 infrastructure projects to improve facilities at a number of post-secondary institutions in Quebec, including CEGEPs, universities, and specialized schools. These projects will enhance the sustainability and eco-efficiency of the facilities and ensure the well-being of the clientele and personnel of these institutions.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Danielle McCann, Minister of Higher Education, announced a total of $220 million in joint funding for these 176 infrastructure projects. The Government of Canada is investing over $144.3 million through the new COVID-19 Resilience stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also contributing more than $75,7 million.

The projects funded aim to keep buildings in good condition. Several of them are intended to replace or bring up to standard the electrical, ventilation, air conditioning and heating systems of establishments. The sports facilities of several CEGEPs and universities will also be the subject of repair work to make the practice of physical activity safer.

The Government of Canada reallocated funds from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to introduce the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream. This temporary stream aims to facilitate and accelerate project funding to support efforts in response to the pandemic, and it provides a higher share of federal funding than other program streams, an increased number of eligible categories on an exceptional basis, and an expedited financing approval process for projects selected by Quebec.

The governments of Canada and Quebec continue to work together to support the well-being of communities in Quebec through strategic infrastructure investments that improve the communities' quality of life and resilience while at the same time stimulating job creation and the economy.

"To address the impact of the pandemic and ensure the well-being of the next generation in the long term, we need immediate investments, particularly in our CEGEPS and universities. Today, I am proud to announce $144.3 million in federal funding to improve and retrofit over a hundred academic institutions in Quebec. This amount represents a federal investment of up to 80 percent of eligible costs of most projects. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Higher education is a priority for our government and it will play a vital role in economic recovery. I am very proud of these major investments, including $ 75.7 million from the Government of Quebec, to help CEGEPs and universities bring their buildings up to standard. We must provide a healthy and safe environment for students and I would like to underline our joint efforts for the improvement of facilities and higher education institutions."

Danielle McCann, Minister of Higher Education

To support Canadians and communities during the pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience stream has been added to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and $33 billion has been reallocated across Canada to fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Certain program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Infrastructure Program and has been reallocated across to fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Certain program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience stream, the maximum federal contribution is 80% of eligible costs for projects led by the province, municipalities, and non-profit organizations, and 100% for projects led by Indigenous communities.

In Quebec , the funding of COVID-19 resilience projects is in addition to the approximately $6 .8 billion that has already been invested in over 1,300 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada Plan.

, the funding of COVID-19 resilience projects is in addition to the approximately .8 billion that has already been invested in over 1,300 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Plan. In the last budget, the Quebec government announced an investment of more than $ 6.4 billion over the next 10 years for projects to maintain and improve the infrastructure stock of the higher education networks.

Canada and Quebec invest in 176 infrastructure projects to improve facilities at post- secondary institutions in the province

Joint funding from the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec has been allocated to 176 infrastructure projects in Quebec's higher education institutions.

The Government of Canada is investing $144.3 million through the new COVID-19 Resilience stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This is a temporary stream, exceptionally allowing the financing of new categories of projects. The Government of Quebec is contributing $75.7 million to these 176 projects.

Administrative Region Number of

Projects Canada's

Contribution Québec's

Contribution Abitibi-Témiscamingue 3 $1,880,700 $1,489,275 Bas-Saint-Laurent 6 $5,927,800 $4,149,620 Capitale-Nationale 24 $20,959,454 $9,769,868 Centre-du-Québec 4 $1,688,500 $537,571 Chaudière-Appalaches 6 $2,620,600 $1,380,316 Côte-Nord 6 $891,800 $871,715 Estrie 11 $9,459,498 $5,890,759 Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine 2 $1,091,900 $2,460,302 Lanaudière 5 $2,017,336 $799,421 Laurentides 6 $2,951,700 $ 1,063,251 Laval 1 $2,035,774 $6,249,369 Mauricie 7 $5,789,900 $1,504,906 Montérégie 11 $7,182,377 $5,482,221 Montréal 68 $71,266,735 $29,999,977 Outaouais 8 $2,980,060 $744,959 Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean 8 $5,555,866 $3,264,994

