Canada and Quebec encourage active lifestyles for Chambord residents

CHAMBORD, QC, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec recognize the importance of having good recreational infrastructure that encourages people to adopt healthy lifestyles and helps make communities vibrant inclusive places to live.

Today, Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-St-Jean and Nancy Guillemette, Member of the National Assembly for Roberval, along with Luc Chiasson, Mayor of Chambord, inaugurated Chambord's improved Baseball field.

The project consisted of replacing fences and installing safety nets to make the field safer. A fixed public address (PA) system and digital scoreboard were also added, as well as several metric tonnes of sand to improve the quality of the infield. This work has helped the Municipality better meet the recreational and sports needs of residents.

The governments of Canada and Quebec and the Municipality of Chambord have each invested close to $10,000 in this project, bringing the total government and municipal investment to nearly $30,000.This financial support comes from the New Building Canada Fund, Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component—Small Communities Fund.

Quotes

"Investing in recreational infrastructure is key to developing people's well-being, community vitality and economic growth. Thanks to this work, the Municipality of Chambord improves its services offer to residents so they can participate in sports activities and stay active. Our government is proud to support projects that promote strong, inclusive and healthy communities."

Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-St-Jean and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"By supporting projects like this one, we are demonstrating our commitment to providing the public with safe accessible facilities and helping municipalities that have quality durable infrastructure. This project in Chambord will allow residents to participate in regular physical activities, encouraging them to adopt a physically active lifestyle."

Nancy Guillemette, MNA for Roberval, on behalf of Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education, and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women; and Luc Chiasson, Mayor of Chambord

"Chambord City Council is proud to have received financial assistance under Component 2 of the Small Communities Fund for the improvement of its baseball field. This financial assistance will allow us to offer a better quality playing field and additional related facilities that our residents can enjoy to the full. On behalf of all residents of our municipality, we thank our MPs and their respective teams."

Luc Chiasson, Mayor of Chambord

Quick Facts

The Small Communities Fund is a federal-provincial program coordinated by Infrastructure Canada in partnership with the provinces and territories. In Quebec , the Fund is administered by the Quebec Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing. The goal of this program is to provide financial support to Canadian municipalities with fewer than 100,000 residents to develop infrastructure that enhances their cultural, sports, recreational and tourism assets or safeguards public assets.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. Quebec's 2019-2029 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly $7.2 billion in investments in municipal infrastructure under the Quebec Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing. When combined with contributions from the Government of Canada and municipalities, this means over $16.7 billion will be invested in municipal infrastructure in Quebec over this period.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal investments in infrastructure projects in Quebec: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/qc-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/about-invest-apropos-eng.html

