Canada and Quebec Announce Major Investment in Wildfire Equipment

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - With wildfires increasing in frequency and severity across Canada — impacting our health, economies, communities and wildlife — the Governments of Canada and Quebec are supporting Canadians and residents of Quebec whose lives and livelihoods are at stake.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, with François Bonnardel, Minister of Public Security and Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region, announced a joint investment of $64 million over three years through the Government of Canada's Fighting and Managing Wildfires in a Changing Climate Program (FMWCC) – Equipment Fund.

This joint investment is supporting Quebec's efforts to purchase wildfire firefighting equipment, such as vehicles, drones and telecommunications equipment. By buying and upgrading equipment and hiring and training more personnel, Quebec will be better prepared to respond to wildfires and provide support when other regions in Canada experience high fire activity.

By working together with provinces, territories, Indigenous communities and international allies, the federal government is supporting the fight against wildfires in communities across the country.

"The Government of Canada is providing provinces, territories and partners with the support they need to fight wildfires. Today's announcement with Quebec is part of our commitment to work cooperatively as we prepare to fight worsening wildfires. Through fast-flowing funding for firefighting tools, vehicles and personnel, we are helping communities to prepare for future challenges."

"Communities in Quebec are on the frontlines of the extreme weather events that are worsening as a result of climate change. We all saw the costly devastation that upended lives from the wildfires in recent years. With today's announcement, we are delivering important federal investments to ensure Quebec firefighters have the tools and support they need to protect communities."

"The 2023 forest fire season was very significant for Quebecers. We have invested substantial sums in recent years, notably in the last Quebec budget, to acquire equipment and build capacity in the field and in training. This funding will enable us to build on our past investments and better protect the communities living near the affected areas."

Both Canada and Quebec are providing $32 million each over three years through the FMWCC – Equipment Fund.

and are providing each over three years through the FMWCC – Equipment Fund. The FMWCC – Equipment Fund was launched in 2022 to proactively invest in and support provincial and territorial fire agencies' efforts in strengthening fire management capacities and capabilities across the country. By facilitating the purchase of firefighting equipment, such as fire crew trucks and personal protective equipment, the fund aims to increase capacity to respond to wildfires.

Under Natural Resources Canada's FMWCC – Equipment Fund, provinces and territories must cost-share investments with the Government of Canada for equipment, such as vehicles, mobile units, avionics upgrades (parts), hoses, pumps and enhanced communications equipment, and for the repair of aging equipment and training.

for equipment, such as vehicles, mobile units, avionics upgrades (parts), hoses, pumps and enhanced communications equipment, and for the repair of aging equipment and training. Visit Canada.ca/wildfires for a complete list of links to various federal supports for individuals impacted by wildfires.

The Government of Quebec has earmarked $128 million over five years for measures to protect the environment and to adapt to climate change. In particular, measures are being prepared to deal with the increase in major disasters and to expand the capacity of the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) to fight forest fires.

has earmarked over five years for measures to protect the environment and to adapt to climate change. In particular, measures are being prepared to deal with the increase in major disasters and to expand the capacity of the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) to fight forest fires. The sums allocated have enabled SOPFEU to add human resources (93 additional resources, including 50 forest firefighters), acquire equipment (suppression, telecommunications and IT) and develop mobile infrastructure (adding or upgrading mobile ground stations, specialized trailers).

