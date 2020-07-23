WEST POINT, PE, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action together to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.



Communities continue to need help adapting to the frequent and intensifying weather events caused by climate change. Reducing the impact of natural disasters such as erosion and flooding is critical to keeping Canadian families safe, protecting local businesses, and supporting a strong economy.

Today, Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Ernie Hudson, Prince Edward Island's Minister of Social Development and Housing and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Alberton-Bloomfield, announced funding for the construction of new shore protection infrastructure in Cedar Dunes Provincial Park, including at the West Point Lighthouse.

The project will protect the dunes from coastal erosion caused by climate change along the shoreline by building a sandstone seawall extension between the parking lot and waterline to prevent flooding of the park and damage to the lighthouse. Five intertidal reefs will help break the waves prior to the water reaching the shore to reduce the amount of shoreline being washed away. Another sandstone structure will also be built at the southern tip of the beach to keep the sand from getting swept into the harbour.

These structures will prevent storm-driven erosion and improve the ecosystem of the shoreline. These changes will help preserve the local environment, and keep it safer for residents and visitors.

The Government of Canada is investing $700,000 and the Government of Prince Edward Island is providing $910,000 for this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

The governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island are working cooperatively to support jobs, improve communities and build confidence, while safely and sustainably restoring economic growth.

"These new structures to minimize erosion in Cedar Dunes Provincial Park and at the West Point Lighthouse will protect the dunes and shoreline from the impacts of climate change. This project will promote the restoration of the shoreline following massive erosion due to previous storms. We are not only protecting our environment and restoring ecosystems, we are providing needed jobs for the region as we move forward through the COVID-19 pandemic."

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"As Islanders, our shorelines play a vital role in our communities. This restoration work will ensure this area is protected and enjoyed by Islanders and visitors alike for years to come."

The Honourable Ernie Hudson, Prince Edward Island's Minister of Social Development and Housing and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Alberton-Bloomfield

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $332 million in over 120 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

