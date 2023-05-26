MONTAGUE, PE, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and Nancy Anderson, Executive Director of Inclusions East Inc., announced a joint investment of more than $3.5 million to upgrade the accessibility features of Inclusions East's facilities in Montague and Three Rivers.

This investment will enable the replacement of the current Inclusions East training centre by combining two existing buildings with a newly constructed portion. The replacement training centre will offer a multi-sensory environment, a meeting space, an activity room, a music and art room, a craft room, and accessible washroom facilities to allow for greater accessibility for persons with disabilities and for general community use.

Furthermore, additional renovations to the newly acquired Inclusions East building located in the Town of Three Rivers will expand operations for local youth and enhance the delivery of business skills training programs.

This investment will help Inclusions East improve the safety and accessibility of its facilities and make their programming available to more individuals with disabilities.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"The work Inclusions East is doing in our communities is vital to many Islanders. The Government of Canada's investments will help Inclusions East improve the safety and accessibility of its facilities, make their programming available to more individuals with disabilities, expand operations for local youth, and enhance the delivery of business skills training programs. We are proud to partner with this organization to further their work that ensures every Islander feels fulfilled and valued."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities and on behalf of the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"The training centre will help support an enhanced quality of life for Kings County residents with intellectual or dual disabilities by providing important life skill training that will empower and promote client's success. Inclusions East serves an important role in this community and this new training centre will help them enhance programming and support more community members."

The Honourable Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"Inclusions East Inc. is proud to partner with the Government of Canada and Province of Prince Edward Island to strengthen its commitment to promoting inclusion and providing accessible spaces to enhance programming. This allows us to open our doors for additional opportunities to those we serve and to our Community."

Nancy Anderson, Executive Director of Inclusions East Inc.

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $1,461,132 in these projects while the Government of Prince Edward Island is investing $983,502 and Inclusions East Inc. is contributing $1,076,662 .

is investing in these projects while the Government of is investing and Inclusions East Inc. is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from Infrastructure Canada's Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, and through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency's Innovative Communities Fund (ICF) and Business Development Program (BDP).

funding comes from Infrastructure Canada's Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Infrastructure Program, and through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency's Innovative Communities Fund (ICF) and Business Development Program (BDP). Including today's announcement, 43 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Prince Edward Island , with a total federal contribution of more than $47 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $37 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) works to create opportunities for economic growth in the region by helping businesses become more competitive, innovative and productive, by working with diverse communities to develop and diversify local economies, and by championing the strengths of Atlantic Canada .

. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-pic-INFC-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Prince Edward Island

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-pe-eng.html

