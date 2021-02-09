Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in transportation infrastructure for Islanders Français
Feb 09, 2021, 09:30 ET
CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of all Canadians are the top priorities for both the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. Investments in Prince Edward Island's infrastructure during this unprecedented time provide an opportunity to create jobs, economic growth, and make our communities more sustainable and resilient – now, and in to the future.
Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of Defence and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced funding for six local road improvement projects. The Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, and Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont were also in attendance.
These projects will improve road conditions on multiple local roads across the province, which will provide motorists with safe and reliable roadways for years to come.
Six road infrastructure projects will rehabilitate or build over 173 kilometres of local roads across Prince Edward Island, in addition to replacing buried structures and bridge spans.
The Government of Canada is investing over $14.2 million for these projects through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing over $17.5 million towards these projects.
Quotes
"Small rural communities – like ours here on the Island – play vitally important roles in Canada's economy, and are going to play a big part in the recovery from this pandemic. The investment we're making today is going to improve road conditions across the province, and will help to create good local jobs at a time when they're needed most."
The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of Defence and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development
"Our roads and highways are some of the most important infrastructure we have. They ensure safe travel for Islanders and visitors alike. They help us get our products to market and our people to and from."
The Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure
Quick facts
- Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
- $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.
- The Government of Canada has invested over $367 million in 134 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.
Related product
Backgrounder: Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in better local roads for Islanders
Backgrounder
Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in better local roads for Islanders
Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support five road improvement projects in Prince Edward Island.
The Government of Canada is investing over $14.2 million for these projects through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing over $17.5 million towards these projects.
Project Information:
|
Project Name
|
Project Details
|
Federal Funding
|
Provincial Funding
|
2020/21 PEI TIE Local Roads
|
Resurfacing approximately 74.3 kilometers
|
$3,510,003
|
$4,178,575
|
TIE 2020/21
|
Upgrades to 43.4 kilometres of local roads
|
$3,235,559
|
$3,851,856
|
2020/21 TIE
|
Upgrades to approximately 5.6 kilometres of
|
$738,250
|
$1,125,900
|
2020-21 PEI TIE
|
Rehabilitation of 50 kilometres of local roads
|
$3,226,196
|
$3,840,709
|
TIE 2020/21
|
Replacement of various small buried
|
$2,012,500
|
$2,616,250
|
7 TIE Structure
|
Replacement of seven buried culvert
|
$1,500,000
|
$1,950,000
Associated links
Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html
Investing in Canada Plan Project Map
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map
Federal infrastructure investments in Prince Edward Island
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-pe-eng.html
Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Marie-Pier Baril, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-295-8123, [email protected]; Jill Edwards, Communications Officer, Transportation and Infrastructure, 902-213-3059, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]