CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of all Canadians are the top priorities for both the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. Investments in Prince Edward Island's infrastructure during this unprecedented time provide an opportunity to create jobs, economic growth, and make our communities more sustainable and resilient – now, and in to the future.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of Defence and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced funding for six local road improvement projects. The Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, and Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont were also in attendance.

These projects will improve road conditions on multiple local roads across the province, which will provide motorists with safe and reliable roadways for years to come.

Six road infrastructure projects will rehabilitate or build over 173 kilometres of local roads across Prince Edward Island, in addition to replacing buried structures and bridge spans.

The Government of Canada is investing over $14.2 million for these projects through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing over $17.5 million towards these projects.

"Small rural communities – like ours here on the Island – play vitally important roles in Canada's economy, and are going to play a big part in the recovery from this pandemic. The investment we're making today is going to improve road conditions across the province, and will help to create good local jobs at a time when they're needed most."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of Defence and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Our roads and highways are some of the most important infrastructure we have. They ensure safe travel for Islanders and visitors alike. They help us get our products to market and our people to and from."

The Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity. The Government of Canada has invested over $367 million in 134 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

Backgrounder: Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in better local roads for Islanders

Backgrounder

Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in better local roads for Islanders

Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support five road improvement projects in Prince Edward Island.

The Government of Canada is investing over $14.2 million for these projects through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing over $17.5 million towards these projects.

Project Information:

Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding 2020/21 PEI TIE Local Roads

Bundle Resurfacing approximately 74.3 kilometers

across Prince Edward Island. The

rehabilitation of these essential roads will

extend their useful life by 15 to 20 years and

provide more reliable road infrastructure to

benefit all Islanders and industry. $3,510,003 $4,178,575 TIE 2020/21

Local Roads 2 Upgrades to 43.4 kilometres of local roads

across Prince Edward Island, including

approximately 18 kilometers of new

construction and 24 kilometres of

rehabilitation. The work project will improve

the structural strength and ride quality of

these roads and will extend their useful life by

15 to 20 years. $3,235,559 $3,851,856 2020/21 TIE

Local Roads 3 Upgrades to approximately 5.6 kilometres of

the following local roads in Prince Edward

Island: Route 243 - Woodstock/Howlan (2.0 km),

Route 226 - Darlington (1.3km), and

Route 15 - Brackley Beach (2.3 km). The

project includes asphalt resurfacing and

shouldering which will in turn improve road

safety, structural strength, ride quality and

extend their useful life by 15 to 20 years. $738,250 $1,125,900 2020-21 PEI TIE

Local Roads IV Rehabilitation of 50 kilometres of local roads

at 46 separate locations, and new

construction of over 3 kilometres of local

roads at 6 separate locations to be completed

alongside existing road infrastructure. The

project includes asphalt resurfacing and

shouldering, which will in turn improve road

safety, structural strength, ride quality and

extend the life by 15 to 20 years. $3,226,196 $3,840,709 TIE 2020/21

Stimulus Bridge

Bundle Replacement of various small buried

structures at nine locations across the

province and one bridge span at two locations. $2,012,500 $2,616,250 7 TIE Structure

Replacements Replacement of seven buried culvert

structures at seven locations across the

province. The project will result in all new

structures, asphalt and slope protection to

provide motorists with safer and more reliable

road infrastructure. $1,500,000 $1,950,000

