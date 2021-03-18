CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking important and decisive action to support families, businesses and communities from coast to coast to coast.

As Prince Edward Island is set to host the Canada Winter Games in 2023, strategic investments in sports and recreation facilities will play a key role in ensuring Islanders are positioned to deliver a world-class event, and create a lasting sporting legacy for the province.

Today, Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, along with the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and Shawn Murphy, Chairman of the Board for the Bell Aliant Centre, announced funding to upgrade MacLauchlan Arena at the Bell Aliant Centre to accommodate the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

The project includes enhancing the event experience with acoustic baffling for sound, a matrix display board, and event show lighting, replacing the safety net and glass around both ice surfaces, and repairing fixed spectator seating. The project will also see important upgrades to improve accessibility as well as renovations to washrooms, dressing rooms and an improved athlete warmup area. These upgrades will ensure 2023 Canada Winter Game athletes and spectators have access to a modern and well-equipped facility.

The Government of Canada is investing $360,000 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing $434,970 towards total eligible costs for this project and the Bell Aliant Centre is investing $240,030.

Quotes

"The upgrades to the Bell Aliant Centre will ensure the 2023 Canada Winter Games are conducted in a state-of-the-art facility, and Islanders have a facility where they can stay fit and healthy, and enjoy sporting events for many years to come. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in thousands of projects like this one across the country, creating jobs and building strong and more resilient communities."

Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Athletes across the country are training, and hoping to represent their provinces at the 2023 Canada Winter Games. There are so many elements to hosting such a prestigious event - - but none of it would be possible, without the proper infrastructure being in place. The Bell Aliant Centre is a vital piece of recreational infrastructure for Islanders, and with this investment, it will help us host the nation in 2023."

The Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"The Bell Aliant Centre is pleased to be hosting both Men's and Women's Hockey at our MacLauchlan Arena so we welcome this opportunity to carry out much needed upgrades to ensure that the athletes of the 2023 Canada Winter Games have a superior experience here. This investment by both levels of government will leave a legacy for years to come, for all future premiere events, here at the Bell Aliant Centre."

Shawn Murphy, Chairman of the Board for the Bell Aliant Centre

"Today's announcement is a big step forward in ensuring Islanders can deliver a top of the podium, world-class event while creating a sporting legacy for the entire province. The funding to upgrade Bell Aliant Centre will help us create life-shaping experiences for athletes and all participants. We'd like to thank the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island and Shawn Murphy and his team at the Bell Aliant Centre for their support as we prepare to host the 2023 Canada Games."

Brian McFeely, Board Co-Chair, 2023 Canada Games

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $381 million in 140 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

