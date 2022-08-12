KENSINGTON, PEI, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont; the Honourable Cory Deagle, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and His Worship Rowan Caseley, Mayor of the Town of Kensington, announced $13.2 million joint funding for road upgrades across the province.

With this funding, Islanders will benefit from upgrades to approximately 99 kilometres of local roads in communities across the province through the resurfacing of the asphalt on existing roads. The project aims to improve the structural strength and ride quality of these roads to extend their lifespan by 15-20 years. Improving the quality of rural roads in Prince Edward Island is vital to sustaining the continued population growth and supporting local industries.

The Government of Canada and the Government of Prince Edward Island are each investing more than $6.6 million in this project.

Quotes

"Our government is pleased to partner with the Province of Prince Edward Island to invest in rural roads and communities across the Island. Whether you are a farmer or fisher getting your goods to market, operating a tourism establishment, or commuting to the office, these investments will improve rural transportation and safety, while creating good jobs and economic growth in our communities."

Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's announcement builds on our government's commitment to strengthen the Island's economy and provide residents and businesses with the infrastructure that is critical to their success. Rural communities are at the heart of our province, and we will continue to support them by building efficient roadways that will better support small businesses and contractors such as independent truck drivers."

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont

"This is an important investment to extend the life of our local roads and ensure they are safe. Our Island road network is vital for sustaining our economy because it allows farmers and fishers to get their products to market, small businesses to thrive and Islanders to get to and from work and essential services."

The Honourable Cory Deagle, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"We are delighted to see Federal and Provincial government investments being made in, and around, our community to ensure that local roads are upgraded, adequately maintained and most importantly, safe for the travelling public. Kensington is seeing unprecedented growth and these investments will ensure that we remain sustainable over the long-term."

His Worship Rowan Caseley, Mayor of the Town of Kensington

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past 6 years, over $637 million of the Investing in Canada Plan funding has supported highways and roads infrastructure projects across the country.

of the Investing in Plan funding has supported highways and roads infrastructure projects across the country. The Government of Canada has invested more than $286 million in more than 140 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

has invested more than in more than 140 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

