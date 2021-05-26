MILTONVALE, PE, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Bloyce Thompson, Minister of Justice and Public Safety; and the Honourable Natalie Jameson, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, announced funding for upgrades to the Women's unit of the Provincial Correctional Centre in Miltonvale.

The new 22,000 square foot addition will create a 22-cell secure housing area. This new area will accommodate for increased program support spaces, improved kitchen and staff facilities, and a new health services area that will separately serve both male and female populations.

This project wilI significantly improve the operational flexibility of the existing facility by creating more space, and providing greater options for properly accommodating women offenders and their rehabilitation needs while following COVID- 19 health and safety protocols.

The Government of Canada is investing $8 million dollars towards this project through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing $2 million.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is taking strong and quick action to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, to stabilize our economy, and support communities across Canada. Renovations to the PEI Provincial Correctional Centre will have a positive effect on the rehabilitation of female offenders while also adjusting for the impacts of COVID-19. Infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across Canada, and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque on behalf of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Catherine McKenna

"The women's addition to our provincial correctional centre is much more than simply increasing the bed capacity. It is a modern space for female offenders, designed with them in mind, to encourage healing and increase access to programs that can help them prepare for their return to Island communities. These offenders have unique needs and having this important corrections infrastructure is a step in the right direction to support this population appropriately and with dignity."

The Honourable Bloyce Thompson, Minister of Justice and Public Safety

"We know that incarcerated women often have a history of trauma and many are themselves victims of crime. The programs offered in custody must be responsive to their needs. How we support these women will absolutely influence how successful their healing can be. It is encouraging to see that the decisions that have gone into this significant capital project have had women and their needs in mind."

The Honourable Natalie Jameson, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada has invested over $397 million in 152 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

Associated links

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Prince Edward Island https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-pe-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Vicki Tse, Senior Communications Officer, Justice and Public Safety, 902-213-2321, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

