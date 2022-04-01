Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in new water, clean energy and active transportation infrastructure for Stratford

STRATFORD, PE, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - From roads and buildings – to water treatment systems and clean energy projects – reliable infrastructure is key to building stronger communities.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and Gary Clow, Deputy Mayor of the Town of Stratford, announced joint funding for five community infrastructure projects, improving water, clean energy and active transportation infrastructure in Stratford.

Funding will support the construction of a new 300,000 gallon water reservoir to serve Stratford's growing community. Work will include the construction of the reservoir and the associated piping, valves, and appurtenances alongside the existing water reservoir. Once complete, this project will ensure residents have improved and reliable access to potable water and keep pace with the commercial and residential development of the community.

Additionally, funding will provide clean renewable energy and reliable water infrastructure to the future Stratford Community Campus, a community hub which will boast recreational and cultural facilities along with other amenities. The work includes the construction of approximately 1,900 meters of sanitary sewer, a sewage pumping station, 2,200 meters of water distribution pipe, two stormwater detention ponds, as well as a 100 kilowatt solar array.

Residents will also benefit from an over 4,800 metre trail system that stretches through the community campus, creating connections to other active transportation links in the area, including connection points between Bunbury Road and Hollis Avenue. This addition to Stratford's active transportation system will help residents stay active while reducing carbon emissions.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $6 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is providing over $5 million, while the Town of Stratford is contributing more than $4 million.

"Stratford is a growing, thriving community. The investments we are making today will ensure that it can continue growing into the future. Our quality of life here on the Island is second to none, and our Government will continue working collaboratively with our provincial and municipal partners to build on that success."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Working together, all three levels of governments, we are making investments that support the continued growth of our communities and the health and safety of our residents and environment. These projects will ensure adequate water supply for residents, help mitigate the potential impacts of climate change and plan for the realization of Stratford's Community Campus. We want to continue to revitalize our island communities, modernize our infrastructure, and build for a better tomorrow."

The Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"The projects announced today are ones important to our growing community. Stratford is experiencing ongoing growth, which is only predicted to increase in the coming years, and the work which will be undertaken beginning this year with these projects will continue to help move us forward. We thank our government partners for this funding which is shared between all three levels of government, and which will greatly benefit our residents upon completion of these projects."

Deputy Mayor Gary Clow, Town of Stratford

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past 6 years, over $26 billion of the Investing in Canada Plan funding has supported green infrastructure projects ensuring access to safe water, clean air, and greener communities.

of the Investing in Plan funding has supported green infrastructure projects ensuring access to safe water, clean air, and greener communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $440 million in more than 192 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada Plan.

has invested more than in more than 192 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in Plan. The Province of Prince Edward Island has invested more than $372 million under the Investing in Canada Plan.

has invested more than under the Investing in Plan. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will support five water, clean energy and active transportation infrastructure projects in Stratford.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $6 million towards these projects. The Government of Prince Edward Island is providing over $5 million while the Town of Stratford is contributing over $4 million.

Project information:

Location Project Name Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Recipient

Funding Stratford Stratford Community Campus – Site Servicing Install approximately 1,900 meters of sanitary sewer and a sewage pumping station in the future Stratford Community Campus, in addition to 2,200 meters of water distribution pipe. Work also includes installing approximately 400 meters of storm sewer and two stormwater detention ponds totaling approximately 43,300sm. $2,328,430 $1,940,164 $1,552,481 Stratford Stratford Community Campus – Solar Field Construct an approximate 100KW ground-mounted, solar array with associated underground electrical work to distribute the energy collected by the solar grid to the future Stratford Community Campus. $1,729,468 $1,441,079 $1,153,123 Stratford New Water Reservoir Construct a new 300,000 gallon water storage reservoir with work including the associated piping, valves and appurtenances alongside the existing reservoir, ensuring a reliable and continuous supply of potable water for residents. $320,270 $266,870 $213,544 Stratford Kelly's Pond Watershed Restoration Restore the natural and structural capacity of Kelly's Pond watershed to mitigate the effects of increased rainfall and increased overland flooding. $138,600 $115,488 $92,412 Stratford Stratford Community Campus – Active Transportation Trail Construct a new 3 metre wide trail system through the community campus designated area that is over 4,800 metres long. This infrastructure will service the Stratford Community Campus and create a connection to other vital active transportation links in the area. $1,537,654 $1,281,251 $1,025,231

