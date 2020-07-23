ST. LOUIS, PE, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the Governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action together to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Today, Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, the Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, and the Honourable Steven Myers, Prince Edward Island Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, announced funding to build a new transmission line from Sherbrooke to Skinners Pond.

The new 106-kilometre transmission line and its related equipment will support future wind energy generation projects in western Prince Edward Island. Once completed, the transmission line will increase the province's capacity to manage the anticipated 40 megawatts from the future Skinner's Pond Windfarm planned for 2025 and provide connectivity to the Sherbrooke substation to the northeast of Summerside.

The Government of Canada is investing $21.25 million and the Government of Prince Edward Island is providing $22.75 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program.

This projects is one in a series of important project announcements that will be made across the province over the coming weeks. The Governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island are working cooperatively to support jobs, improve communities and build confidence, while safely and sustainably restoring economic growth.

Quotes

"Investing in renewable energy infrastructure is essential to building healthy, inclusive, and resilient communities. The new Skinners Pond transmission line will support Prince Edward Island's production of green energy. Projects like this also support economic growth and help us build a greener future for the next generation of Islanders."

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We live on an Island that has tremendous potential in further developing renewable energy. We have an opportunity to become more sustainable and be innovative in our approach as we look to also benefit from a green economy. The strategic investment we are making today in the Skinner's Pond transmission line will allow Prince Edward Island to further harness the natural power of wind to create clean, locally produced and locally used energy that will benefit of all Islanders."

The Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $332 million towards more than 120 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than towards more than 120 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

