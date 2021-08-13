Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in green and community infrastructure across the province

BRACKLEY, PE , Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island continue to invest in local infrastructure during this unprecedented time to meet the needs of communities across the province, enhance quality of life, and support economic recovery from COVID-19.



Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont; the Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, and the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced funding for nine green and community infrastructure projects across the province.

For example, in Brackley, Kensington, and Lower Montague, the rehabilitation of approximately 25 kilometres of three active transportation corridors will provide residents with alternative, safe and healthy options for getting around, and will help keep the communities green and well connected.

In Charlottetown, 500 metres of local water mains and 450 metres of sewer force mains will be upgraded to benefit locals by improving the potable water quality and enhancing environmental protection.

The remaining projects include accessibility upgrades to community centres that provide essential services for seniors and adults living with disabilities, the replacement of structures along the Confederation Trail, as well as the rehabilitation of aging water, sewer, electric, and energy assets. These projects will ensure that residents enjoy more inclusive and accessible spaces while receiving the health benefits that reliable and safe green infrastructure provides.

The Government of Canada is investing over $6.4 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure stream and the Community, Culture and Recreation stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing over $6.1 million with the remaining funding provided by municipalities and non-profit organizations.

"This past year-and-a-half, we've seen just how important it is to have public spaces where we all can stay active. These projects will help make sure folks in our communities have more options to exercise and get around, and I know they'll help make eastern Prince Edward Island an even better place to live and work."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"As Member of Parliament, I have always believed in the value of infrastructure that truly supports workers, businesses and communities."

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont

"Pleased that these projects are going ahead as they will strengthen growth in our economy."

The Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque

"Investments in green and community infrastructure means investing in the well-being of Islanders. The projects announced today promote sustainability, improvedaccess to active transportation, and building safer, healthier communities. These recreational investmentsare an important step forward as we work to create an active transportation network throughout the province."

The Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects.In Prince Edward Island , the federal government has invested more than $432 million in 180 infrastructure projects since 2015 under the Investing in Canada Plan.

Joint federal and provincial funding will invest in upgrades to nine green and community infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island. These will support greener, healthier and more accessible communities.

The Government of Canada is investing over $6.4 million in the following projects through the Green Infrastructure stream and the Community, Culture, and Recreation stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing over $6.1 million with the remaining funding provided by municipalities and non-profit organizations.

Project Information:

Green Infrastructure stream

Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal or Other Funding Capital Projects Active Transportation 2 Brackley, Kensington, Lower Montague Rehabilitation of three active transportation corridors at various locations throughout the province for an approximate combined length of 25.9 kilometres to provide a safer opportunity for the public to utilize greener methods of transportation. $2,850,000 $2,850,000 $0 Charlottetown Eastern Gateway – Water and Sewer Rehabilitation Charlottetown Rehabilitation of approximately 500 meters of local water mains and 450 meters of sewer force mains to improve the water quality of the surrounding area and enhance environmental protection. $1,320,000 $1,099,890 $880,110 Kinkora UV Treatment Structure Upgrade Kinkora Upgrades to the UV chamber at the Kinkora Wastewater Treatment Facility to improve staff safety, including a new timber frame structure on top of the UV structure, new accessible stairs, a mechanical fan, a wall mount sensor, a small building heater, and electrical power plug-ins. $23,848 $19,871 $15,901 St. Nicholas Confederation Trail Structure St. Nicholas Replacement of a concrete frame structure on the Confederation Trail including. removing existing structures and installing steel piles, beams, railings, as well as top soil and hydroseed. $225,000 $225,000 $0 Summerside Core Block Municipal Infrastructure Rehabilitation Project Summerside Construction, rehabilitation and expansion of aging water, sewer, electric, and energy assets in downtown Summerside to enhance the capacity of services in commercial core and residential areas. $209,617 $408,265 $326,685 Vernon River Confederation Trail Structure Vernon Bridge Replacement of a buried structure on the Confederation Trail including environmental controls, vegetation clearing, excavation, removal of structures and installation of the new structure. $500,000 $500,000 $0

Community, Culture and Recreation stream

Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Other Funding Sunrise Cove Shoreline Protection & Recreation Area Cornwall Shoreline protection and outdoor park and trail development in the Sunrise Cove neighborhood to increase access for residents and visitors to participate in recreational opportunities and infrastructure, including access to the Cornwall shorefront. $150,452 $125,364 $100,314 Inclusions East Phase 2 - Training Center Replacement Montague Joining of two existing buildings purchased by Inclusions East and a newly constructed portion to ensure accessibility and inclusion. Upgrades include a multi-sensory environment, meeting space, activity room, music/art room, craft room, and accessible washroom facilities. $1,040,422 $866,932 $693,702 (Inclusions East) O'Leary Community Room O'Leary Construction of a new fully accessible community room within a newly constructed community care facility for residents of all ages to use for social activities. $108,560 $90,458 $72,382 (Community Seniors Cooperative Ltd.)

