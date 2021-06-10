MONTAGUE, PE, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. Communities across Canada are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced funding for upgrades to four public facilities in Eastern Prince Edward Island.

Kings County Memorial Hospital will receive structural upgrades to its interior and exterior, which includes a kitchen renovation, a heat exchanger replacement, renovations to the main lobby, and repairs to the exterior metal siding of the building. Montague Consolidated School, for its part, will see major repairs to its interior and exterior, including the reconfiguration of the central level of the building to accommodate extra offices and more teaching spaces with improved ventilation, the construction of a new roof, and the replacement of the exterior brick of the building.

In addition, the Bridgetown Highway Depot will be expanded to include four bus repair bays, a new welding bay, a wash bay, an expanded administration space, and an added parts and material storage space, while the existing building will see renovations to improve existing parts areas and administration areas, as well as improved lighting and increased storage. Finally, one Health PEI facility in Souris, the Souris Hospital, will receive new flooring for improved staff, patient and resident safety.

These projects will support economic recovery, improve the functionality of the buildings and extend the lifespan of these essential establishments.

The Government of Canada is investing over $6.3 million in the following projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is also providing over $1.5 million.

Quotes

"Upgrading our public infrastructure creates jobs and improves the places people work at the same time. These facility upgrades will help make sure staff, students and patients have access to the modern, efficient and safe infrastructure they need to provide quality services to the folks in Eastern PEI, and I'm proud that our government is able to support them through our Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Infrastructure is one of the most important elements for a vibrant, healthy, sustainable community. These renovations happening at KCMH, Souris Hospital, Montague Consolidated, and the Bridgetown Depot, will help reduce greenhouse gases, modernize these facilities, and improve efficiencies and sustainability for years to come."

The Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada has invested over $405 million in 153 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

Related Product

Backgrounder - Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in four public facilities to help reduce the impacts of COVID-19 in Eastern PEI

Joint federal and provincial funding will support upgrades to four public facilities in Eastern Prince Edward Island. These investments will support safer and more sustainable communities.

The Government of Canada is investing over $6.3 million in the following projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is also providing over $1.5 million.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Kings County Memorial Hospital Interior and Exterior Repairs Montague Kings County Memorial Hospital will receive interior and exterior upgrades, these will include: a kitchen renovation, replacement of a heating exchanger, and roof membrane and siding repairs. This project will support economic recovery and create a safer and more efficient environment for patients and staff. $1,040,000 $260,000 Montague Consolidated Infrastructure Improvements Montague Montague Consolidated School will receive upgrades to the interior and renovate the exterior to improve the functionality and to extend the lifespan of the building. These upgrades include reconfiguring the upper level for additional office space and work rooms; improved ventilation and electrical systems; construction of a new roof, and upgraded exterior brick to maintain waterproof protection. $1,020,000 $255,000 Bridgetown Highway Depot Expansion Bridgetown Expansion of the Highway Depot consists of 4 bus repair bays, a new welding bay, a wash bay, an expanded administration space, added parts and material storage space, renovations to the existing building to improve existing parts areas and administration areas, as well as improved lighting. This project will consolidate vehicle repair operations in the area allowing for more staff and resources in one location, as well as better physical distancing. $4,261,012 $1,065,613 Health PEI Flooring Replacement Projects (Souris Hospital) Souris One Health PEI facility in Souris, the Souris Hospital, will receive upgrades to the flooring by replacing the floors in main areas with a vinyl composite floor product that is easy for staff to maintain. This project will improve patient, resident and staff safety, comply with infection control protocols and enhance the appearance for overall improved quality. $40,000 $10,000

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Prince Edward Island

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-pe-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Michelle Johnston, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-298-7386, [email protected]; Autumn Tremere, Senior Communications Officer, Transportation and Infrastructure, 902-368-5112, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

