Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in education and active transportation infrastructure to help reduce the impacts of COVID-19

HUNTER RIVER, PE, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. Communities across Canada are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

Today, Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, announced funding for upgrades to four education and active transportation infrastructure projects in Central Prince Edward Island.

In Cornwall, Eliot River Elementary will receive upgrades to its indoor and outdoor facilities, including an expanded parking area for buses and personnel located further away from the drop off/pick up zone to ensure safety. The school's interior renovations consist of replacing mechanical and electrical equipment, such as expansion tanks, hot water tanks, domestic hot water mixing valves, various pumps, piping, electrical panels and new LED lighting, as well as the installation of two new accessible washrooms.

Kensington Intermediate Senior High School, for its part, will see major repairs to the exterior siding by replacing existing materials with new masonry brick and metal, as well as implementing foundation waterproofing.

Finally, the construction of paved shoulders for approximately five kilometres along route 13 will reduce transportation emissions and encourage more active transportation.

These projects will support economic recovery, improve student and staff safety, and encourage green transportation.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2 million in the following projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream and the Green Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is providing over $911,000 in funding.

Quotes

"Quickly upgrading schools and active transportation corridors to operate better under pandemic conditions is critical. These educational facility upgrades will help ensure staff and students have access to modern, efficient and safe infrastructure required to provide quality education to the youth of Central PEI, and the upgrades to active transportation corridors will encourage residents to seek greener transit options. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We know that PEI is a great place to live, to work and to visit. As we move forward to re-open PEI, infrastructure projects continue play a major role in keeping our economy moving, creating jobs, and building stronger communities."

The Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years. The Government of Canada has invested over $405 million in 153 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

