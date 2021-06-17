Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in 11 community infrastructure projects in Western PEI

SUMMERSIDE, PE, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. Communities across Canada are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

Today, Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced funding of $3,963,200 for 11 community infrastructure projects in Western Prince Edward Island. The Honourable Ernie Hudson, Minister of Health and Wellness was also in attendance.

In Summerside, Prince County Hospital will receive funding to replace the nurse call systems and for the installation of an additional generator. Western Hospital, in Alberton, will be funded to make upgrades to the hospital's ventilation system. This funding will help improve the healthcare facilities available in Western Prince Edward Island. Wedgewood Manor, in Summerside, and Margaret Stewart Ellis Home, in O'Leary, will receive funding for flooring replacement projects. Wedgewood Manor will receive additional funding for roof replacement projects.

The Westisle Composite High School and Ellerslie Elementary School's wastewater systems will undergo major upgrades and repair work. Ellerslie Elementary school will also receive funding to make upgrades to their gymnasium. In Summerside, Elm Street and Greenfield Elementary School's will receive funding to make upgrades to their public address systems.

Lennox Island First Nation will receive funding to prepare plans, specifications, and cost estimates to expand the Lennox Island Wharf.

Tignish Credit Union Arena will receive funding to install new seating and bring it up to the hosting standards for the Canada Winter Games in 2023. This funding will provide benefits to the community beyond the Canada Winter Games.

These projects will support the creation of good local jobs as well as provide residents with safe and reliable public infrastructure.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3 million in these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience, Green, and Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure streams of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Government of Prince Edward Island Ontario is providing over $671,000 towards these projects, and local organizations contributing over $55,000.

Quotes

"As we work to finish the fight against COVID-19, we will ensure residents across western Prince Edward Island have access to safe and inclusive municipal infrastructure. By investing now the important projects initiated by the province and municipalities, the Government of Canada is responding to the immediate pressures and concerns of communities as a result of the pandemic. As we build back better and become more inclusive, Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger, safer, and more resilient communities."

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Infrastructure is one of the most important elements for a vibrant, healthy, sustainable community. Our government is proud to be playing a key role in funding projects to help Island communities to thrive. I always say that Infrastructure is about more than just bricks and mortar - it's about the people we serve and the communities that benefit from that infrastructure."

The Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"Fishing is an extremely vital industry to the community of Lennox Island and to our people who rely on this resource to provide for our Families. This infrastructure work is so needed for us to better house, monitor and maintain our fleet out of one harbour."

Chief Darlene Bernard, Lennox Island First Nation

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada has invested over $405 million in more than 150 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

Related product

Backgrounder



Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in 11 community infrastructure projects in Western PEI



Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support 11 infrastructure projects in Western Prince Edward Island. These investments will support healthier and more sustainable communities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3 million towards these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience, Green, and Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure streams of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is providing over $671,000, and local organizations contributing over $55,000.

Project Information:

Location Fund Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Other Funding Alberton CVRIS Western Hospital Ventilation Upgrades Upgrades to the hospital's current basement ventilation system to address operational issues that have been further stressed during the ongoing pandemic. $124,000 $31,000 $0 Ellerslie-Bideford CVRIS Ellerslie Elementary Gymnasium Upgrades Upgrades to the Ellerslie Elementary School gymnasium to install a new synthetic gym floor. $80,000 $20,000 $0 Ellerslie-Bideford, Elmsdale CVRIS Wastewater Systems Replacement - Westisle and Ellerslie Schools Replacement of the clay liner with a 85,000 square feet of new geo-membrane liner at Westisle Composite High School, this will improve the performance and reliability of the wastewater treatment lagoon. At Ellerslie Elementary School the existing treatment process will be replaced with a packaged system and UV disinfection process. $428,000 $107,000 $0 Lennox Island First Nation GIS Lennox Island First Nation Wharf Design Preparation of plans, specifications, and cost estimates to expand the Lennox Island Wharf. $600,000 $0 $0 O'Leary, Summerside CVRIS Health PEI Flooring Replacement Projects (Wedgewood Manor and Margaret Stewart Ellis Home) Replacement of approximately 15,000 sq. ft. of original flooring at Wedgewood Manor and Margaret Stewart Ellis Home $120,000 $30,000 $0 Summerside CVRIS Elm Street and Greenfield Elementary - Public Address Systems Replacements Upgrades to the Public Address (PA) Systems at Elm Street and Greenfield Elementary Schools to improve reliability of the systems. $160,000 $40,000 $0 Summerside CVRIS Access PEI Summerside - Heating System Upgrade Upgrades to the heating system involving the replacement of the existing base board radiation system throughout the building with a high-efficiency radiation system. $180,000 $45,000 $0 Summerside CVRIS Wedgewood Roof Replacement Replacement of the roof at Wedgewood Manor will lower costs, reduce risk of service interruptions. $272,000 $68,000 $0 Summerside CVRIS Nurse Call System Replacements (Prince County Hospital) Replacement of the nurse call systems at Prince County Hospital will ensure safety and increase care for patients. $592,000 $148,000 $0 Summerside CVRIS Health PEI Generator Replacement (Prince County Hospital) Installation of an additional generator at Prince County Hospital will minimize risk and increase safety for patients and staff. $452,000 $113,000 $0 Tignish CCRIS Canada Games 2023 Tignish Arena Upgrades Upgrades to the existing Tignish Arena to bring the venue up to hosting standards for the Canada Winter Games in 2023 and provide benefits to the community beyond the Canada Winter Games, including approximately 225 additional visits to the facility per year. $83,600 $69,660 $55,740

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Prince Edward Island

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-pe-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Michelle Johnston, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-298-7386, [email protected]; Autumn Tremere, Senior Communications Officer, Transportation and Infrastructure, 902-368-5112, a[email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

