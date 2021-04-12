CORNWALL, PE, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy and all orders of governments have been taking important and decisive action to support families, businesses, and communities from coast to coast to coast.

Today, the Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, along with the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure and Donna Butler, General Manager of the APM Centre, announced funding for upgrades to the APM Centre in Cornwall.

The project includes upgrading the HVAC systems and software controls to resolve heating and condensation issues, improving both the building's structure and the ice quality. These changes will ensure the community has access to modern and efficient facilities to stay active for years to come.

The Government of Canada is investing $97,240 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing $117,490 towards total eligible costs for this project.

"The upgrades to the APM Centre will provide athletes and visitors access to a modern and well-maintained facility. The upgrades also mean residents in Cornwall will have a place where they can stay fit and enjoy sporting events for many years to come. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in thousands of projects like this one across the country, creating jobs and building strong and more resilient communities."

The Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"When we support community projects, we directly invest in citizens' quality of life, their health, and social wellbeing. Sport and recreation infrastructure, like the APM Centre, bring a sense of belonging among our entire community. By investing in infrastructure, we are also helping to stimulate our economy at a time when it needs it most, creating jobs, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"The support of the Provincial and Federal Governments on this project will ensure the APM Centre, operated by Communities 13 Inc., is well maintained and improved for the use of athletes and the community. Communities 13 Inc. is grateful to receive assistance through the Canada Infrastructure Program for these upgrades, as a not for profit organization, these funds will leave a true legacy in our community.

Donna Butler, General Manager of the APM Centre, Communities 13 Inc

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $382 million in 141 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

