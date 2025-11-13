CAMPBELLTON, NB, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists, cyclists and pedestrians of upcoming full closures of the J.C. Van Horne Bridge for maintenance work during the following periods:

Friday, November 14, from 10 to 11 pm (AST)

Saturday, November 15, from 3 to 4 am (AST)

During these periods, the bridge will be closed to all vehicular, cyclist and pedestrian traffic.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when commuting and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)