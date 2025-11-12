GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed for upcoming weekend maintenance work during the following periods:

Saturday, November 15, and Sunday, November 16, from 6:30 am to 5 pm

Saturday, November 22, and Sunday, November 23, from 6:30 am to 5 pm

Saturday, November 29, and Sunday, November 30, from 6:30 am to 5 pm (alternate date in case of inclement weather)

During the above periods, the boardwalk will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

The Alexandra Bridge is at the end of its service life, and as such, regular interventions are required to ensure its continued safety. The planned maintenance work includes welding repairs on the Gatineau‑bound lane steel grating, essential to maintaining the structural integrity of the grating until the bridge is replaced.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-services-procurement/services/infrastructure-buildings/contact-real-property.html)