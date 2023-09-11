OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, and the Regional Municipality of Halton announced over $45 million in funding to construct 52 affordable housing units in Oakville, Ontario.

The Seniors Supportive Housing at 263 Kerr Street will be a mid-rise 4-storey apartment building with three floors of residential units with 52 units in total, including 22 bachelor units and 30 1-bedroom units and ground floor space for a seniors community hub. The project is for low-income seniors and will provide onsite supportive housing programs and services.

The building includes universal design elements and will be Halton Region's first Passive House certified assisted multi-residential building.

The federal government is providing over $ 9 million through the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative's (RHI) Cities Stream. Additionally, both the federal and the Ontario governments are jointly investing nearly $12 million through the Canada – Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI); an initiative of the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy, and the Regional Municipality of Halton provided over $24 million in funding for this project.

RHI provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. The additional funding for the third round of RHI will be divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream.

Construction of the project is expected to be completed by Fall 2024.

"The Seniors Supportive Housing at 263 Kerr Street will bring more affordable and supportive housing to seniors' citizens in Oakville who need a stable roof over their heads. The Government of Canada remains committed to working with our partners to develop and implement solutions for those who need it the most. Thanks to this collaborative effort more seniors in Oakville will now have a safe and affordable place they can call home." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The investment announced today is improving affordable housing in our region and is facilitating real change for our priority groups that need it most. The Seniors Supportive Housing at 263 Kerr Street project is a result of great partnerships, coming together to respond to housing needs in Oakville, ensuring that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home." - The Honourable Anita Anand, Member of Parliament for Oakville and President of the Treasury Board

"Today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the quality of housing for seniors in Oakville, to improve their lifestyle and well-being within our community. This project will provide much needed housing in the heart of Kerr Village where they can live, shop and play." – Pam Damoff Member of Parliament for Oakville North—Burlington

"I'm proud to begin this next chapter as Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. Our government's policies have delivered historic results in getting more homes built faster and addressing homelessness. Increasing community, affordable, and supportive housing is a critical component of our commitment to build at least 1.5 million new homes by 2031, which will help all Ontarians, especially our most vulnerable, find a home that meets their needs and budget." – The Honourable Paul Calandra, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"I'm honoured to be taking on the role of Ontario's Associate Minister of Housing and supporting life-changing initiatives like this one which is creating 52 supportive housing units for seniors in Oakville. Helping people find a home that meets their needs and budget is a top priority for our government." – The Honourable Rob Flack, Ontario's Associate Minister of Housing

"Strong partnerships at all levels of government are critical to providing more affordable housing as our community continues to grow,Through our Comprehensive Housing Strategy for 2014-2024, we've invested $24.1 million towards the development of the Kerr Street Seniors Supportive Housing project which will provide much needed affordable housing and supports for seniors in our community. Thank you to our Federal and Provincial partners for their combined investment of $21.2 million for this important project." – Gary Carr, Halton Regional Chair

"As Mayor of Oakville and as a Halton Regional Councillor, I take great pride in the substantial commitment made by Halton Region, covering over 50% of the funding for the 52 vital affordable housing units we are announcing today. Canadians expect all levels of government to work together and deliver equitable financial support. By ensuring equal contributions from each level of government, we can increase our collective impact and address the pressing need for more affordable housing." – Rob Burton, Mayor of Oakville

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious 10-year plan that will invest over $82 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

is an ambitious 10-year plan that will invest over to give more Canadians a place to call home. The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) provides funding to repair, regenerate and expand community housing so tenants can live in a home that is affordable. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring and help them to become more sustainable.

provides funding to repair, regenerate and expand community housing so tenants can live in a home that is affordable. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring and help them to become more sustainable. Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS.

is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS. The first two rounds of the RHI exceeded expectations and are expected to create more than 10,000 units instead of the 7,500 initially planned. This includes more than 3,300 units to support women and more than 4,200 units to support Indigenous Peoples.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

for the most requested Government of housing information. To find out more, visit RHI3 and eligibility criteria.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

. Ontario's most recent housing supply action plan – Helping Homebuyers, Protecting Tenants – is the latest in a series of steps taken by the province to help more people find a home they can afford.

most recent housing supply action plan – Helping Homebuyers, Protecting Tenants – is the latest in a series of steps taken by the province to help more people find a home they can afford. Ontario is committed to addressing the housing crisis and has set an ambitious goal of building at least 1.5 new homes by 2031 and is committing to advancing its housing supply action plan, every year for four years, to help address new challenges, meet unique needs, and adapt to the current environment and future outlook.

is committed to addressing the housing crisis and has set an ambitious goal of building at least 1.5 new homes by 2031 and is committing to advancing its housing supply action plan, every year for four years, to help address new challenges, meet unique needs, and adapt to the current environment and future outlook. For more information on affordable housing in Ontario , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on Twitter.

