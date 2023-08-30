LITTLE CURRENT, ON, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Marc Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside the Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing announced an investment of over $800,000 to support the construction of 3 new homes for seniors in the town of Little Current.

This investment is made possible thanks to the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI); an initiative of the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

The Grand Opening took place at the Fielding Place, located at 5 Park Street. The project comprises three pods each containing 4 units, all dedicated to seniors from the community. Ten units are one-bedroom, while two are designed as accessible two-bedroom units.



The OPHI funding announced today was earmarked for the construction of 3 one-bedroom units on the site.

Construction of the project was completed in July 2023 and will be open to residents by September 1, 2023.

"Projects like Fielding Place will help create more safe and affordable homes for senior citizens in Little Current. By supporting projects like the Fielding Place, our government is helping seniors keep a strong and active presence in the communities they call home." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The opening of the Fielding Place brings more affordable homes to seniors in Little Current and the region, allowing them to remain close to family and friends and thrive within their community. Thank you to all community partners and people behind the scenes who helped bring this project to completion." – Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages

"We're committed to helping people from across Ontario find a home that's right for them – and that includes historic housing investments in Ontario's North. Today's investments through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative will help seniors in the Manitoulin-Sudbury district find a comfortable, appropriate home near their families and loved ones. We're going to keep championing the needs of Northern Ontario to ensure no part of the province is left behind." – The Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing



"People have been waiting for years for new affordable housing and it's nice to see that the Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Board was able to work with our municipality, the federal and provincial governments to make an investment on a capital project and it will be good for everyone" – Al MacNevin, Mayor of The Town of Northeastern Manitoulin

"On behalf of the board of directors, we are proud to celebrate the addition of this brand-new build in Little Current; it's been a long time coming!" – Bruce Killah, Board Chair, Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Board

"It took us 24 years to make this a reality and we have finally succeeded in adding 12 affordable senior's units to our portfolio. We appreciate the donation from the Fielding family and the support from the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin, the federal and provincial governments, our board of directors, HSC and staff." ­– Donna Stewart, CAO, Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Board

Quick facts

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) is a program under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than $5 .75 billion to protect, renew and expand community housing; support Ontario's priorities related to housing repair, construction, and affordability; and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. OPHI provides flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. The initiative helps to increase the affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of community housing stock.

