Located at 1316 Princess Street the building will offer a total of 92 units, which will include 19 accessible units.

Owned and operated by Kingston and Frontenac Housing Corporation (KFHC), this project will provide high-frequency transit services to the residents. It will also have an office on the ground floor where the newly funded Tenant Support Services Program will assist and support residents experiencing complex issues including health, mental health and addictions. They will be assisting by providing assessment, crisis and intervention services, and ongoing support by engaging community services and resources.

"Everyone deserves safe and affordable housing. That is why our government will continue our efforts to create more housing options across the country, including here in Kingston. These investments not only provide a helping hand for individuals and families in need, but they also contribute to the economic and social well-being of the entire community. This is the National Housing Strategy at work."

– The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Our government's policies have delivered historic results in getting more housing built faster and complement our more than $3 billion investments over the past two years to grow and enhance community and supportive housing. We have also strengthened mental health and addictions supports for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Ensuring all Ontarians have a safe, stable, and affordable place to call home, especially our most vulnerable, is a top priority for our government."

– Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government continues to work with our provincial partners, including the Government of Ontario to find ways to create more affordable homes that meet the needs of Canadians, including right here in Kingston. This is one of the ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind."

– Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Island

"This is a great example of how all three levels of government can work together to provide location specific solutions, to gain more housing in formats that are truly beneficial to the community and the whole region around it."

– Ric Bresee, MPP Hastings-Lennox & Addington

The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative will provide flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. The initiative will help to increase affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of the affordable and social housing stock.This project is receiving a joint funding of close to $400,000 federal funding and over $460,000 in provincial funding.

federal funding and over in provincial funding. The Canada – Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) provides funding to repair, regenerate and expand community housing so tenants can live in a home that is affordable. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring and help them to become more sustainable.

COCHI and OPHI are programs under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than $5 .75 billion to protect, renew and expand community housing, support Ontario's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing.

.75 billion to protect, renew and expand community housing, support priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. Kingston & Frontenac Housing Corporation is an active leader in housing by fostering informed, engaged tenants and communities within Kingston and Frontenac Counties.

and Counties. The Government of Canada's NHS is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

