Canada and Ontario roll out investments in transit vehicles in Cobourg and Port Hope

COBOURG, ON, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The federal and provincial governments, along with the Towns of Cobourg and Port Hope, are investing in public transit.

In Cobourg, an investment of almost $1.2 million will fund three new gasoline buses with contactless payment hardware, the first of which is already in service. Funding will also be used to construct a transit operations office and add accessibility upgrades to 10 bus stops in the Town. In Port Hope, an investment of over $560,000 has funded the replacement of three conventional transit vehicles that had reached the end of their service life.

These investments will improve the reliability, accessibility, and overall quality of transit services for residents, making it easier for people to get where they need to go while supporting more sustainable and efficient transportation options.

Quotes

"These investments will support the continued growth of public transit capacity in Cobourg and Port Hope, ensuring residents have access to safe, reliable, and accessible transportation options."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is protecting Ontario by making a historic $70 billion investment in public transit, connecting more people to jobs, housing and opportunities. The investments we are making in Cobourg and Port Hope will help deliver safe, reliable and more accessible transit services, ensuring residents have dependable transportation options for years to come while supporting the growth of strong and connected communities."

The Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation

"Reliable public transit helps connect people to the jobs, services and opportunities they depend on every day. These investments in Cobourg and Port Hope will help ensure residents can continue to count on safe, accessible, and dependable transit while supporting the growth of strong, connected communities. I'm proud to see all levels of government working together to deliver infrastructure that improves quality of life for local families today and helps our communities grow for the future."

The Honourable David Piccini, Member of Provincial Parliament for Northumberland–Peterborough South

"We are grateful to our federal and provincial partners for their investment in replacing our transit vehicles, which had reached the end of their useful life. This support ensures our riders can count on a safer, more reliable transit system and reflects a shared commitment to strengthening public transit and supporting the needs of our community now and into the future."

Her Worship Olena Hankivsky, Mayor, Municipality of Port Hope

"While we recognize the cost of running a transit system in a community of our size, I've come to understand just how vital it is to so many of our residents. For those travelling to medical appointments, getting to work, or making it to school each day, our transit system is a lifeline. We are grateful for the support of both the federal and provincial governments, whose funding allows us to improve the service. Ensuring people can get where they need to go is part of what makes Cobourg a community where everyone can truly thrive."

His Worship Lucas Cleveland, Mayor, Town of Cobourg

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $468,234 for the project in Cobourg through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is contributing $390,156, and the Town of Cobourg is contributing $312,195.

The federal government is investing $225,000 for the project in Port Hope through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is contributing $187,481, and the Municipality of Port Hope is contributing $150,019.

This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks that help improve service and transform the way Canadians live, move, and work.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Ontario is investing nearly $70 billion in the largest transit expansion in North America.

Port Hope received $164,576 and Cobourg received $194,006 through the 2025-26 Ontario Gas Tax program. The Gas Tax program dedicates two cents for every litre of gasoline sold in Ontario to municipalities for public transportation. Municipalities can use Gas Tax funding for transit operating and capital expenditures.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Public Transit Infrastructure Stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/pti-itc-eng.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Dakota Brasier, Director of Media Relations, Office of Ontario's Minister of Transportation, [email protected]; Jenny Neutel, Manager, Communications, Town of Cobourg, 905-372-4301 x 4106, [email protected]; Kate Ingram, Manager, Communications, Municipality of Port Hope, 905-885-4544 x2248, [email protected]