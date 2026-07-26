Building Canada strong by investing in an Acadian cultural and historical space

BEAURIVAGE, SAINT-LOUIS-DE-KENT, NB, July 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

To that end, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy and Member of Parliament for Beauséjour; the Honourable Pat Finnigan, Minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Kent North; and Her Worship Danielle Dugas, Mayor of the Town of Beaurivage, announced a joint investment of $750,000 in Place du Drapeau acadien through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund during today's unveiling of the Acadian Odyssey commemorative monument.

Place du Drapeau acadien will be a cultural and historical public space for people of all ages, centered around a giant Acadian flag, within the community of Saint-Louis-de-Kent, in the municipality of Beaurivage. The site will feature the Acadian Odyssey Monument, an interpretation centre dedicated to Acadian history, and an outdoor stage with a natural amphitheatre. The project also involves the relocation and restoration of the historic Grenier building, which will serve as the site's main visitor centre. Interpretive walking trails will be created to connect all of the sites for visitors to explore.

The monument unveiled today, part of the Place du Drapeau acadien project, pays tribute to the Acadian people's extraordinary journey, from the Deportation to the Acadian Renaissance, while celebrating Acadian history, resilience, and identity.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to invest in this project, which reflects the strength and lasting legacy of Acadian communities. By celebrating our shared Acadian heritage and creating an accessible space where our history and traditions can be passed on to future generations, this site will foster pride in our Acadian roots, strengthen community connections, and enrich the region's cultural and tourism offerings."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy and Member of Parliament for Beauséjour

"Acadian culture is more than history in New Brunswick – it's a huge part of what makes New Brunswick so unique and so strong. The Place du Drapeau acadien is a welcome addition to the community of Saint-Louis-de-Kent, as it not only honours our Acadian roots, but helps preserve them for generations to come."

The Honourable Pat Finnigan, Minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries, on behalf of Gilles LePage, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"On behalf of the Town of Beaurivage, I would like to thank the governments of Canada and New Brunswick for their valuable support, as well as all the residents, donors, partners and volunteers who believed in this project. Thanks to their commitment, Place du Drapeau acadien will become a gathering place that will showcase our history, our culture and our Acadian pride for generations to come."

Her Worship Danielle Dugas, Mayor of the Town of Beaurivage

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $300,000 in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund and the Province of New Brunswick is also contributing $300,000. The Town of Beaurivage is contributing $150,000, funds that were raised by the community.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years, including $1 billion over 4 years as part of a Local Impact Stream that is being delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies to support community infrastructure projects with local impact; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

Indigenous and territorial applicants can submit a shovel-ready project under the Direct Delivery stream until August 12, 2026.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations.

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Mélanie Savoie, General Director, Town of Beaurivage, 506-523-7870, [email protected]