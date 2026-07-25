Government of Canada and Ismaili Council for Canada sign memorandum to advance affordable housing development across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada, through Build Canada Homes (BCH), and the Ismaili Council for Canada announced a Memorandum of Understanding that will establish a framework for collaboration to identify, assess, and advance housing initiatives that will help build more homes Canadians can afford.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, joined His Highness the Aga Khan in Vancouver to announce that the Government of Canada, through BCH, will kick-off a partnership aimed at delivering over 1,250 rental homes, including affordable rental units, across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec.

Projects being advanced under the partnership are expected to be delivered through the Generations model, a community-based approach that integrates affordable, multi-generational housing with services and amenities that support residents throughout different stages of life.

The partnership builds on the shared commitment outlined in the Joint Declaration issued by Prime Minister Mark Carney and His Highness the Aga Khan in March 2026, which highlighted the importance of partnerships in supporting the development of more homes, faster, while fostering comprehensive and inclusive communities.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe, affordable place to call home. This partnership with the Ismaili Council for Canada demonstrates how we can work together to build more homes, faster, while creating comprehensive communities where people of all ages can thrive. By supporting innovative, community-based housing models like Generations, we are helping increase the supply of affordable rental housing and making life more affordable for families across Canada."

-- The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs

"We need to build more homes, faster, and we need strong partners to help us get there. This memorandum with the Ismaili Council for Canada brings together shared expertise, community leadership, and a commitment to affordability. By working together, we're creating new opportunities to deliver homes that meet the needs of working families, seniors, newcomers, and vulnerable Canadians while supporting the development of complete communities."

-- The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The housing challenges facing Canadians require new approaches and partnerships that can accelerate housing delivery while creating lasting community benefits. The Generations model demonstrates how affordable housing can be community-based, and integrated with essential supports and services. This memorandum establishes a strong foundation for collaboration that can help deliver more homes and create vibrant, inclusive communities for generations to come."

-- Ana Bailão, CEO, Build Canada Homes

"Under the leadership of His Highness the Aga Khan, the Ismaili community has a long tradition of working in partnership to strengthen the communities we call home. This Memorandum of Understanding with Build Canada Homes reflects a shared commitment to expanding affordable housing opportunities while building inclusive communities that support people at every stage of life. Through the Generations model, we look forward to advancing innovative, community-led housing solutions that will benefit Canadians for generations to come."

-- Ameerally Kassim-Lakha, President, Ismaili Council for Canada

Quick facts

The memorandum establishes a framework for collaboration between Build Canada Homes and the Ismaili Council for Canada on housing initiatives.

Eligible projects are expected to be located in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec.

The initial tranche of projects is intended to dedicate at least 30 per cent of units to low- and moderate-income affordability levels, subject to project-specific approvals and funding availability.

The Generations model combines affordable, multi-generational rental housing with community-oriented services designed to support families, seniors, newcomers and other Canadians facing housing affordability challenges.

Associated links

Build Canada Homes

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

Ismaili Council for Canada

Joint declaration between Prime Minister Mark Carney and His Highness the Aga Khan

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]