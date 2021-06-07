Canada and Ontario partner with the YMCA of Central East Ontario to invest over $22.4 Million in the YMCA Centre for Life in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, ON, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Neil Ellis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Todd Smith, Ontario's Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Member of Provincial Parliament for Bay of Quinte, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Mitch Panciuk, Mayor of the city of Belleville and David Allen, President and Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA of Central East Ontario, announced joint funding for the construction of a multi-purpose sports and recreation facility in Belleville, Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $8.9 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $7.4 million, while the YMCA of Central East Ontario is contributing over $5.9 million.

The new multi-purpose facility will include two pools, a gymnasium, an exercise studio, a conditioning centre with focus on youth and senior programing, and locker rooms with universal and family change rooms. Furthermore, the facility will house social and educational community programming and meeting areas, including spaces for those with physical and mental disabilities.

Once complete, the new YMCA Centre for Life will enable the YMCA of Central East Ontario and its partners to increase access to fitness, recreation, and community services for Belleville residents and those in the Quinte region. The facility will provide greater access to modern and affordable recreation and community services, while creating a welcoming and respectful space for all members of the community.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

"The YMCA of Central East Ontario has played an essential role in supporting the communities and residents of the Bay of Quinte. The construction of a multi-purpose sports and recreation facility in Belleville means that the Y will have a modern and accessible space where it can continue to provide services and programming to help build strong, inclusive communities, support healthy lifestyles for our youth, and create connected families. I am proud of the Government of Canada's commitment of over $8.9 million toward this project."

Neil Ellis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Commumities

"This exciting project will transform the west end of Belleville by creating an accessible hub for active living and community services. The pools, gymnasium and programming spaces will provide recreation and socialization opportunities for people of all ages within our community. The Ontario government is appreciative of the YMCA's leadership in creating this Centre for Life and I'm pleased the Province will be a strong partner, contributing $7.4 million to this build."

The Honourable Todd Smith, Ontario's Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Member of Provincial Parliament for Bay of Quinte, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Our YMCA is very excited to be lead this project. Together with our partners Quinte Vitality Support Services, Volunteer Information Quinte, and the city of Belleville we will create a true centre of community, a heart of a healthy community. Our YMCA Centre for Life will be a place where everyone will feel and share in a sense of belonging and purpose, where we will create opportunities for people to connect and build meaningful relationships."

David Allen, President and Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA of Central East Ontario

"The City of Belleville is very pleased to donate the land that will be the home of the new YMCA. We were proud to work with the YMCA on their funding application and thanks to this government funding, we are excited to be welcoming this progressive and inclusive new facility to our community. Located at the site of the former Belleville Fairgrounds property, the new conveniently-located YMCA will truly be a space for everyone in Belleville and we look forward to further development in this area in the future."

Mayor Mitch Panciuk, City of Belleville

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $13.9 billion in over 3,200 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 3,200 infrastructure projects. Across the province and over the next 10 years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

is investing approximately and is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Michelle Johnston, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-298-7386, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; David Allen, President and Chief Executive Officer, YMCA of Central East Ontario, 613-921-4159, [email protected]

