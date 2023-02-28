Canada and Ontario open over 70 new affordable homes in London

LONDON, ON, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for London North Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West, Matt Feldberg, Director of Municipal Housing Development, Housing Development Corporation London ,and Jeff Neven, CEO of Indwell celebrated the opening of Embassy Commons, which will provide 72 housing units for people living with disabilities and mental health issues.

Located at 740 Dundas Street in London and owned and operated by Indwell, this project will offer supportive housing at deeply affordable rents for people who have struggled with housing stability, usually because of a mental health disability. The building has accessible common areas with community kitchens, and the outdoor amenity spaces provide the infrastructure to encourage active community engagement for all tenants.

The Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario have invested nearly $1 million in this project through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI), an initiative of the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

Additionally, the project previously received $13.2 million in funding from the federal government through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), a key pillar of the National Housing Strategy, and $59,000 of SEED funding administered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The City of London also invested over $5 million and Indwell contributed $2 million through supporter donations.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government continues to work with our partners, including the Government of Ontario, the City of London and Indwell, to find ways to create more affordable homes that meet the needs of Canadians, including right here in London. This is one of the ways the National Housing Strategy continues to ensure that no one is left behind. – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Working together with our provincial and community partners is crucial to ensuring that fellow citizens in need have access to housing and the various social supports that meet their needs. As a result of today's announcement, we are acting to meet the unique housing needs of our city so that residents of London can be safe and can continue to thrive." Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for London North Centre

"Access to supportive housing is the key to success for many people living with visible and non-visible disabilities. Today's announcement will help reduce the significant barriers faced by London residents living with disabilities in accessing housing and is one of the ways our government is taking important steps to ensure all Canadians have secure and stable homes." – Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West

"Our government is working hard to help more Ontarians find a home that meets their needs and budgets. These 72 units will make a critical difference in the lives of London residents living with disabilities and mental health issues. I am pleased that we were able to work with our partners at all levels of government to help make this project a reality." – The Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing for Ontario

"Embassy Commons is a remarkable project for stable, supportive housing for individuals with disabilities and mental health challenges. With the dedicated support of both federal and provincial governments, the City of London, Indwell, and the community, these 72 units will help those who need it most while creating a more inclusive and hopeful future for all."– The Honourable Michael Parsa, Associate Minister of Housing for Ontario

"These units represent more than just housing -- they represent compassion, and commitment to those in need of support. London has taken an all of community approach when it comes to dealing with issues pertaining to health and homelessness, and that's reflected in the partnerships involved in The Embassy Commons development. Those who occupy these units will have a dignified and safe space to call home in addition to a wide variety of healthcare and related supports. The City of London is deeply committed to this work, and we share with our partners in celebrating this occasion." – Josh Morgan, Mayor of the City of London

"We are pleased to have been able to support the addition of 72 units to our affordable housing supply in London. These specialized, fully accessible units offer unique support services for the most vulnerable in our community, providing them with stability, hope and a root system to successfully establish themselves in their community and new home." Matt Feldberg, Director of Municipal Housing Development , Housing Development Corporation London

"With this funding from OPHI, along with additional federal, municipal, and community funding, we've successfully created 72 new homes for people seeking health, wellness and belonging. When governments work together with charities and community partners, we can address our homelessness crisis with permanent and life-changing solutions." – Jeff Neven, CEO of Indwell

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

(NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) is a program under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than $5 .75 billion to protect, renew and expand community housing, support Ontario's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. OPHI provides flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. The initiative helps to increase the affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of community housing stock.

is a program under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than .75 billion to protect, renew and expand community housing, support priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. OPHI provides flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. The initiative helps to increase the affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of community housing stock. The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. Ontario is committed to increasing housing supply across the province, while getting the best value for taxpayers. Cutting red tape will bring housing to market faster – leading to lower housing costs and helping people keep more of their hard-earned dollars. For more information on affordable housing in Ontario , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on Twitter.

