Canada and Ontario mark another milestone for the Scarborough Subway Extension

SCARBOROUGH, ON, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario marked another major milestone in delivering affordable and reliable public transit in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Ground has been broken on Lawrence and McCowan Station, the second of three new stations for the Scarborough Subway Extension.

Crews have started piling and excavation work at the site of Lawrence and McCowan Station. Once open, the new station will accommodate over 5,000 riders during the busiest travel hour and support more than 4,000 daily transfers linking to express bus services on Lawrence Avenue. It will also provide a connection to Scarborough General Hospital.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2.25 billion in the Scarborough Subway Extension – part of the largest federal public transit investment in the history of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). The construction of the Scarborough Subway Extension is expected to keep 3,000 workers on the job each year and will bring 38,000 people within walking distance of rapid transit once complete.

This project will make life easier and more affordable in the GTA: cutting commute times, opening the door to new careers and opportunities, and helping people stay connected to each other and the communities around them.

Canada's new government is on a mission to build big things, including the local infrastructure that brings Canadians together. Projects like the Scarborough Subway Extension are exactly why the Canada Public Transit Fund and the Build Communities Strong Fund were created – to help get shovels in the ground on more infrastructure projects faster. Through these programs, the federal government is partnering with provinces and territories to move projects forward, reduce barriers to building, and deliver the infrastructure Canadians need – from hospitals and transit lines to bridges and community centres. We are building communities strong to build Canada strong for all.

Quotes

"The federal government is on a mission to build strong, connected and affordable communities. Projects like the Scarborough Subway Extension will make it easier for more people to access good jobs, affordable homes, and better opportunities. Working with the Province of Ontario we will build Toronto and Scarborough strong."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety and Member of Parliament for Scarborough--Guildwood--Rouge Park, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Once complete, the Scarborough Subway Extension will reduce travel times for thousands of residents, connecting more people to good jobs, schools and vital appointments. Our government will continue to deliver for the people of Scarborough through our historic investments to expand public transit and health care, create jobs and lower costs for families."

The Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of the Province of Ontario

"The Scarborough Subway Extension will cut commute times, connect people to jobs and healthcare, and make life more affordable for families. I'm proud to see shovels in the ground and this project moving forward for Scarborough--Woburn."

Michael Coteau, Member of Parliament for Scarborough--Woburn

"We're bringing world-class rapid transit to Scarborough by extending the TTC's Line 2 subway service almost eight kilometres farther east. Under Premier Ford's leadership, we're building the infrastructure we need to support one of the fastest growing regions in Ontario, and we're keeping thousands of workers on the job during construction."

The Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation

Quick facts

The federal government's investment in the Scarborough Subway Extension is part of an historic investment of over $10 billion in the Ontario Line, Scarborough Subway Extension, Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, and the Yonge North Subway Extension.

To accelerate delivery of this project and others like it, the federal government and the Government of Ontario signed the Canada-Ontario Partnership to Build earlier this year.

The Scarborough Subway Extension will extend the TTC's Line 2 subway service 7.8 kilometres from Kennedy Station to Sheppard Avenue and McCowan Road.

The extension will accommodate an estimated 105,000 daily trips and put 38,000 more people and 34,000 jobs within a 10-minute walk from the three new stations along the extension by 2041.

The Scarborough Subway Extension will support 3,000 full-time jobs each year during construction.

Ontario is investing $70 billion in the largest transit expansion in North America, including the largest subway expansion in Canadian history with the Ontario Line, the Scarborough Subway Extension, the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension and the Yonge North Subway Extension.

Associated links

Largest public transit investment in GTA history will create jobs and kickstart the economy

https://www.canada.ca/en/housing-infrastructure-communities/news/2021/05/largest-public-transit-investment-in-gta-history-will-create-jobs-and-kickstart-the-economy.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Scarborough Subway Extension

https://www.metrolinx.com/en/projects-and-programs/scarborough-subway-extension

Lawrence and McCowan station

https://www.metrolinx.com/en/projects-and-programs/scarborough-subway-extension/what-were-building/lawrence-and-mccowan-station

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Dakota Brasier, Ministry of Transportation, Minister's Office, [email protected]