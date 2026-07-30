Building Communities Strong in British Columbia with 54 new infrastructure projects

VICTORIA, BC, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- More than $152 million is being invested in 54 new infrastructure projects across British Columbia through the Strategic Priorities Fund. This federally funded program supports infrastructure projects that are beyond the financial capacity of a single local government, under the Build Communities Strong Fund (BCSF) Community stream in B.C.

This was announced by Will Greaves, Member of Parliament for Victoria; Darlene Rotchford, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Esquimalt-Colwood; Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) First Vice President Jenna Stoner; and Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith, Board Chair of the Capital Regional District.

The Capital Regional District (CRD) has received $7 million towards an innovative project to transform biosolids leftover from wastewater treatment into biochar using new carbonization technology. This project is the first of its kind in Canada and will help lower greenhouse gas emissions by reducing the volume of material, destroying contaminants of concern, and permanently storing carbon, while also creating a valuable, carbon-rich product with potential applications across construction, industrial, agriculture and forestry sectors.

In addition, 53 other projects have been funded across British Columbia including a new fire hall in Metchosin, a new turf multi-sport field in Prince George and over a dozen water and wastewater projects. A portion of the funding is being used in capacity-building projects that will strengthen the ability of local governments to make long term infrastructure plans, integrated community sustainability planning and improve asset management practices.

The BCSF Community stream is a transfer-based program that provides $2.5 billion per year in funding to communities across Canada. The Province of British Columbia will receive over $326 million for the 2026-27 fiscal year, which is administered by the UBCM and distributed to local governments through the Community Works Fund, Strategic Priorities Fund, and Metro Vancouver Regional Fund.

Quotes

"For local governments across British Columbia, the right investment can support housing, foster connection and build strong communities. These projects will make a lasting impact and reinforce our commitment to building bold, building strong, and building together."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Strong communities depend on strong infrastructure. As British Columbia grows, our government's priority is helping municipalities plan for the future and meet changing needs. Thanks to partnerships with the Government of Canada, UBCM and local governments, these 55 projects will help communities build the infrastructure they need to deliver reliable services and create a more resilient future."

The Honourable Christine Boyle, B.C. Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

"On behalf of the CRD, I would like to thank the Government of Canada, the Province of British Columbia and UBCM for their commitment to building stronger, more resilient communities through investments in innovative infrastructure. This biochar project will position the CRD as a national leader in biosolids management, carbon reduction and resource recovery. We are proud to advance an initiative that will provide lasting environmental and community benefits while further establishing our region as a leader in sustainable wastewater management."

Cliff McNeil-Smith, Capital Regional District Chair

"The Build Communities Strong Fund is improving the quality of life across British Columbia by investing directly into communities. UBCM is pleased to administer this fund that empowers local governments to address critical infrastructure priorities and refine asset management. We are grateful for the long-term commitment that Canada and BC have provided for this program."

Jenna Stoner, First Vice President, Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM)

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The full list of projects can be found on the Union of British Columbia Municipalities' Strategic Priorities Fund website

Quick Facts

British Columbia's 2026-27 allocation under the Build Communities Strong Fund Community stream is over $326 million.

The total federal contribution towards the 54 projects is $152,313,226. The 29 capital projects are receiving a total of $145,945,502. The 25 capacity building projects are receiving a total of $6,367,764.

The funding provided for these projects comes through the UBCM's application-based Strategic Priorities Fund.

The Build Communities Strong Fund Community stream provides predictable, long-term and stable funding to local governments for investment in infrastructure and capacity-building projects. This program is funded by the Government of Canada and administered in British Columbia by the UBCM.

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Zoë Ducklow, Communications Officer, Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM), (604) 270-8226, Ext. 222, [email protected]; Andy Orr, Senior Manager, CRD Corporate Communications & Engagement, Tel: 250.360.3229, Cell: 250.216.5492