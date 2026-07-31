Canada and New Brunswick invest in housing-enabling infrastructure to help build more homes in Fredericton

FREDERICTON, NB, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada is using every tool at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build homes at scale.

To that end, Parliamentary Secretary and Member of Parliament David Myles, Minister Luke Randall, and Mayor of the City of Fredericton, Steve Hicks, announced a federal investment of more than $9.4 million, a provincial contribution of more than $7.8 million, and a municipal investment of more than $6.3 million through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) to extend water, stormwater, and sewer infrastructure into Fredericton's newest neighbourhood to build more homes, faster.

This project will expand water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure on Doak Road to support the development of a new neighbourhood. Work includes installing several kilometres of new water and sewer pipes, building a new water reservoir and booster station, and upgrading the Wilsey Road lift station.

These improvements will unlock 44 hectares of City-owned land and enable the construction of over 1,300 new homes, including single-family homes, townhouses and apartment buildings. These investments will support the City's population growth targets, and provide serviced areas for future residential development.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis, and complement the work of Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable houses, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods.

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"Building more homes starts with providing the right infrastructure that makes new housing possible. By investing in essential water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure in Fredericton, we are creating the conditions for sustainable growth. This investment will help increase housing supply, improve affordability, and ensure more Canadians have access to the homes they need."

David Myles, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State of Nature and Member of Parliament for Fredericton--Oromocto

"Strong communities are built on the infrastructure that allows them to grow. This investment will extend essential services into Fredericton's newest neighbourhood, opening the door to new housing opportunities while supporting the city's long-term growth and economic development."

The Honourable Luke Randall, Minister responsible for Opportunities NB, Economic Development and Small Business, NB Liquor and Cannabis NB, and the Regulatory Accountability and Reporting Act and Member of Legislative Assembly for Fredericton North

"This funding agreement is an important step forward in preparing the infrastructure needed for Fredericton's growth. We are grateful for the support from the federal and provincial governments as we work to extend water, wastewater, and storm sewer infrastructure to the city's southeast new neighbourhood. Aligned with the City of Fredericton's Municipal Plan this critical work will help unlock new opportunities for housing, strengthen connectivity within our community, and ensure we are planning responsibly for the city's future."

His Worship Steve Hicks, Mayor of the City of Fredericton

Quick facts

Part of Budget 2024, the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the Government of Canada and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Build Canada Homes was launched on September 14, 2025 and is focused on increasing the supply of affordable housing. Alongside this effort, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will continue to deliver on its mandate to contribute to the well-being of Canada's housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/chif-fcil/index-eng.html

Fairness for Every Generation

https://www.budget.canada.ca/2024/home-accueil-en.html

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/housing-plan-logement-eng.html

Growing communities and building more homes, faster

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2024/04/02/growing-communities-and-building-more-homesfaster

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Mary-Anne Hurley-Corbyn, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, Government of New Brunswick, [email protected]; Marley McLellan, Communications Officer, City of Fredericton, 506-292-2071, [email protected]