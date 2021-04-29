Canada and Ontario invest to improve recreational facilities in Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Bob Bratina, Member of Parliament for Hamilton East—Stoney Creek, Donna Skelly, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and Member of Provincial Parliament for Flamborough-Glanbrook, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Fred Eisenberger, Mayor of the City of Hamilton, announced funding for four community recreation infrastructure projects in the City of Hamilton.

The Government of Canada is investing $3,379,614 in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $2,816,064. The City of Hamilton is contributing $2,235,479 to their projects, and the Eva Rothwell Centre is providing $17,879 in funding towards their gymnasium renovation project.

The City of Hamilton will undertake three projects to improve six recreational facilities. The Central Memorial Recreation Centre will replace its elevator, improving accessibility and the quality of service for its patrons. The Hamilton Amateur Athletic Association Park redevelopment project will create barrier-free accessible pathways throughout the park, improve drainage and upgrade the lighting to LED. The third project will see the repair and replacement of roofs at the Mohawk Ice Centre, Benneto Community Centre, Dundas Community Pool, and Chedoke Golf Club.

Finally, the Eva Rothwell Centre will renovate their gymnasium to include new flooring with multi-sport court lines, new adjustable basketball nets, and improvements to safety features to reduce the risk of injury during activities. These improvements will provide greater access to recreational opportunities for youth of all ages, including persons with disabilities.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

"Recreational spaces are at the heart of communities where people want to live, work and raise a family. Today's investment in these four projects in Hamilton will ensure residents continue to have access to modern recreational facilities for years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I am thrilled to see investments in community recreation infrastructure here in Hamilton. Our local recreation centres are at the core of our communities, helping enrich the lives of residents. The funding announced today will assist our partners at the City of Hamilton and the Eva Rothwell Centre in providing accessible, modern and enhanced facilities to residents so they can lead healthy and active lives."

Bob Bratina, Member of Parliament for Hamilton East—Stoney Creek

"Our government is investing over $2.8 million to improve recreational facilities in the City of Hamilton. We need safe, modern and accessible facilities, and as we begin to recover from the pandemic, this past year has underscored the importance of having strong, vibrant and active communities."

Donna Skelly, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and Member of Provincial Parliament for Flamborough-Glanbrook, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Recreation facilities are a vital part of the fabric of our community, supporting the health and wellbeing of our people and promoting opportunities for active living in a safe, inclusive environment. This welcome investment by the Government of Canada, in partnership with the Government of Ontario, will provide for renovations, retrofits and redevelopments that will modernize these facilities and ensure they can be enjoyed by our community for years to come."

Fred Eisenberger, Mayor of the City of Hamilton

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities. Across Ontario, the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.5 billion in over 3,000 infrastructure projects.

is investing approximately across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately in under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Joint federal, provincial, and recipient funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support four community recreation infrastructure projects in the City of Hamilton.

The Government of Canada is investing $3,379,614 in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $2,816,064. The City of Hamilton is contributing $2,235,479 to their projects, and the Eva Rothwell Centre is providing $17,879 in funding towards their gymnasium renovation project.

Project title Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Recipient Funding Eva Rothwell Gymnasium Renovations The project will renovate the gymnasium to include updated surfacing with multi-sport court lines, new adjustable basketball nets, and improvements to safety features including foam padding to areas under the net and stage area to reduce the risk of injury during activities. These upgrades will improve the quality of physical literacy programming, the safety of the gymnasium floor, and reduce barriers for persons with disabilities. $26,815 $22,344 $17,879 Central Memorial Recreation Centre Elevator Modernization and Replacement The project will replace the elevator at the Central Memorial Recreation Centre in Hamilton. Various components of the elevator will be replaced including wiring and control systems, the car and cabin interior, fixtures, door equipment, hall button panels, and the valve, pump and tank. $160,000 $133,320 $106,680 Hamilton Amateur Athletic Association Park Redevelopment The project will create barrier-free accessible pathways throughout the park, improve drainage for better grass growth, and upgrade the lighting to LED. The playground and spray pad amenities will also be upgraded to replace assets that have reached end-of-life. $1,432,799 $1,193,880 $955,319 Recreation Facility Roof Replacements and Retrofits The project will repair and replace roofs at the Mohawk Ice Centre, Benneto Community Centre, Dundas Community Pool, and Chedoke Golf Club. These improvements will extend the life of these recreational facilities for years to come. $1,760,000 $1,466,520 $1,173,480

