Canada and Ontario invest to improve interprovincial rail bridge

OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment

Today, Karen McCrimmon, Member of Parliament for Kanata—Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kanata—Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Paul McDonald, President of the West Carleton Snowmobile Trails Association announced funding for the rehabilitation of an interprovincial rail bridge used by snowmobile enthusiasts between Ontario and Quebec.

The Government of Canada is investing $170,520 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $142,086 while the West Carleton Snowmobile Trails Association will contribute $113,694.

The project involves the rehabilitation of 0.5 kilometres of an interprovincial rail bridge for snowmobile use that crosses the Ottawa River. The work will include the installation of hardwood decking, rails, and signs to ensure the bridge is compliant with the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs' bridge guidelines and the Ontario Motorized Snow Vehicle Act.

These improvements will provide a safe alternative to crossing the Ottawa River by snowmobile, connect trail networks in Ontario and Quebec and benefit businesses along the route due to the increase in snowmobile traffic.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

Quotes

"Investing in community, culture, and recreational infrastructure is essential to creating communities that are inclusive and sustainable. The improvements to the Interprovincial Rail Bridge will make commuting across the Ottawa River by snowmobile safer and more accessible, while increasing traffic for local businesses in both provinces. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Karen McCrimmon, Member of Parliament for Kanata—Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Ontario is pleased to be investing in infrastructure upgrades like this bridge, which adds to our community's recreational assets. I congratulate Paul McDonald and the West Carleton snowmobile members on their leadership and vision in moving this project forward. It's exciting to have this bridge connecting Quebec trails to our network through the Ottawa Valley. It's great for snowmobilers and the increased traffic will be great for our local businesses."

The Honourable Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kanata—Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"West Carleton Snowmobile Trails Association would like to thank the federal and provincial governments for their financial support of snowmobiling and snowmobile tourism. Each year snowmobiling generates over $3 billion of economic activity in Ontario and $3.3 million in eastern Ontario. The completion of the new snowmobile bridge over the Ottawa River will not only make snowmobiling safer, but it will bring economic and tourism benefits to both Ontario and Quebec. Snowmobiling is an outdoor, family oriented activity that supports the improvement to our physical activities and our quality of life.

The completion of the 487.6 metre (1,600 foot) bridge is the final project in the development of a new 31 km snowmobile trail in the West Carleton Snowmobile Trails Association club trail network that connects over 60,000 km of snowmobile trails in Ontario and Quebec. I would like to thank everyone that has supported and contributed to this project."

Paul McDonald, President of the West Carleton Snowmobile Trails Association.

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,800 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,800 infrastructure projects. Over the next ten years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million in Ontario . This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province and the federal government is investing approximately in . This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

