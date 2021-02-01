THOROLD, ON, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment. Investments in Ontario's infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to make our communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre; Sam Oosterhoff, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education and Member of Provincial Parliament for Niagara West, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Terry Ugulini, Mayor of the City of Thorold announced funding for the renovation of the Battle of Beaverdams Park.

The Government of Canada is investing $267,366 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $222,783, while the City of Thorold is contributing $178,266.

The project involves the construction of a new entranceway to the park with new lighting, asphalt walking trails, an accessible playground, and washroom amenities. A central plaza will be created to house historical artifacts currently in the park. Other project elements include upgrading the band shell by adding amphitheatre style seating, and drainage and landscaping improvements.

These improvements will increase accessibility for all visitors while enhancing the historic and cultural experience of the park. Commemorative monuments pay homage to those involved in the decisive Battle of Beaverdams, which occurred on June 24, 1813, and was a pivotal encounter during the War of 1812.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Better parks and public spaces are at the heart of inclusive, sustainable and welcoming communities where people want to live, work and raise a family. The impact of the pandemic has only raised our awareness of how crucial parks are to our collective well-being. The federal contribution of more than $267,000 will make the historically significant Battle of Beaverdams Park more accessible for new generations of visitors. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in community, culture, and recreational infrastructure is essential to creating communities that are inclusive and sustainable. The improvements to the Battle of Beaverdams Park will make it accessible to all visitors so they may enjoy its beauty while learning about the significance of this historical place."

Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre

"The Battle of Beaverdams Park is not only a significant historic site in Niagara, but an important community park. On behalf of Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, I am happy to announce our government's support, along with our federal counterparts and the City of Thorold, of the needed renovations of the park. This is great news for the residents of Thorold."

Sam Oosterhoff, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education and Member of Provincial Parliament for Niagara West, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"We are pleased and thankful to receive this funding for the Rehabilitation of the Battle of Beaverdams Park which qualified under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program - Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Funding Stream. The importance of working together with our Federal and Provincial partners is essential and allows important projects such as this to become a reality. This project will not only enhance the park, but will also compliment our Downtown Revitalization efforts. We look forward to the utilization opportunities that lie ahead!"

Terry Ugulini, Mayor of the City of Thorold

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.1 billion in over 2,760 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,760 infrastructure projects. Across the province and over the next ten years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, and libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

is investing approximately and is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, and libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Manoj Dilwaria, Chief Administrative Officer, City of Thorold, 905-227-6613 ext. 245, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

