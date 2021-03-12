Canada and Ontario invest to expand community and recreational infrastructure in Toronto

TORONTO, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Han Dong, Member of Parliament for Don Valley North, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Jean Yip, Member of Parliament for Scarborough—Agincourt; Aris Babikian, Member of Provincial Parliament for Scarborough—Agincourt, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Vincent Ke, Parliamentary Assistant to the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Cultural Industries and Member of Provincial Parliament for Don Valley North; and Sevag Khoshian, President of the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto, announced funding for the expansion of the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.7 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $1.4 million, while the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto is providing more than $1.1 million toward this project.

The project involves a 15,479 square foot expansion of the existing facility which will include six multi-purpose rooms, a music room, common room, and a robotics lab. Additional improvements include: an expanded gathering lounge; a larger entrance to the facility; new, accessible universal washrooms; more storage; and renovations of the gymnasium floor and HVAC system.

Once complete, the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto will become a more comprehensive, multi-purpose community hub that will offer additional programming to meet growing cultural and recreational needs, and is expected to result in an additional 15,000 residents per year.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

"Investing in community, culture, and recreational infrastructure is essential to creating communities where residents want to live, work and raise their families. The Armenian Community Centre of Toronto's expansion project will help support physical activity interests and promote a healthy community that engages in volunteerism, leadership, and active living for people of all ages. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Han Dong, Member of Parliament for Don Valley North, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Armenian Community Centre of Toronto's expansion project will provide residents of North Toronto and the GTA, with a modern, more accessible space where more people will be able to get together to learn, volunteer, and be physically active. The expanded facility will continue to be a great service to the community by offering programs and services to children, youth, newcomers and seniors."

Jean Yip, Member of Parliament for Scarborough—Agincourt

"Investments like this are critical as they bring neighbours together and make our communities stronger and more inclusive. The Armenian Community Centre is the home away from home for many Armenians here in Toronto, and by expanding and improving this great facility, we are ensuring it will benefit individuals and families for generations to come."

The Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario

"As the first Armenian—Canadian member of the Ontario Legislative Assembly, I am honoured and humbled to represent the Honourable Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure, at this historic funding announcement to help Armenian-Canadian youth fulfill their potential and contribute to the well-being of our society and province. I am truly grateful to Premier Ford for his great leadership in making this project a priority. The Armenian community will be in debt to him, Minister Laurie Scott and Minister Bethlenfalvy, our finance minister, for their past and current support of the Armenian community in Ontario."

Aris Babikian, Member of Provincial Parliament for Scarborough—Agincourt, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The Armenian Community Centre of Toronto is more than a landmark in the city; it is a treasured recreational gathering place in the community to celebrate Armenian culture and heritage. Today's announcement demonstrates Ontario's commitment to investing in infrastructure projects that promise to improve quality of life, support our communities, and attract jobs that will boost our economy."

Vincent Ke, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries and Member of Provincial Parliament for Don Valley North

"In partnership with the federal and provincial governments, the Armenian Youth Centre expansion project will create much-needed additional recreational and cultural facilities for our local community, helping us support new programs and services, and enabling us to build a stronger and safer future for our community. Since its inception, the Armenian community of Toronto has hosted a multitude of services for all segments of society - supporting generations while promoting the principles of community, volunteerism, leadership, and active and healthy living."

Sevag Khoshian, President, Armenian Community Centre of Toronto

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,790 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,790 infrastructure projects. Over the next ten years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province and the Government of Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province and the Government of is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

