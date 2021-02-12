MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Majid Jowhari, Member of Parliament for Richmond Hill; the Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario; Logan Kanapathi, Member of Provincial Parliament for Markham—Thornhill, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Mr. Ahmad Tabrizi, Founder and President of the Parya Trillium Foundation, announced funding for the expansion of the Parya Trillium Foundation community centre in Markham.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.9 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $1.6 million, while the Parya Trillium Foundation is providing more than $1.3 million toward this project.

The project involves a series of improvements to the community centre, including the addition of a two-story extension, the construction of a gymnasium, change rooms and washrooms, and the creation of additional classrooms and a new reception area. Solar panels will also be installed to increase the building's energy efficiency. Further, improvements will also be made to the parking area, including the construction of 90 additional parking spaces, four barrier-free spaces, and redesigned landscaping.

Once complete, this expansion project will enhance the existing community centre's services and programs, which support new Canadians, youth, and seniors. It will also provide greater opportunities for education, social integration, and community development.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Investing in community, culture, and recreational infrastructure is essential to creating communities that are inclusive, sustainable and resilient. This project allows the Parya Trillium Foundation to keep doing great work for the Iranian-Canadian community, creating a valuable community space that not only brings people together, but will also contribute to community development. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Parya Trillium Foundation's project will provide those in Markham and surrounding areas, with a modern expanded space where people can continue to gather to learn, connect, and celebrate. This expansion allows for the much needed increase in delivery capacity of existing services and introduction of new ones to service a larger ethnic community base. Investments in Canadian community, culture, and recreational infrastructure, like this one, allow for inclusive and vibrant communities to thrive and grow, making Canada stronger."

Majid Jowhari, Member of Parliament for Richmond Hill

"Along with our federal partner and the Parya Trillium Foundation, our government is proud to contribute more than $1.6 million to expand this community centre in Markham. Once the construction is finished and the pandemic is behind us, this new facility will be a great place for everyone to come learn, play, and celebrate special occasions. These investments will ensure the Parya Trillium Foundation continues to give back to the community for years to come."

The Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario

"Today's announcement represents our government's commitment to supporting inclusivity and diversity across Ontario and Markham. The Parya Trillium Foundation provides services that support, engage, and contribute to the Iranian-Canadian community in Markham and surrounding areas. The over $1.6 million investment by our government enables them to reach and connect even more people."

Logan Kanapathi, Member of Provincial Parliament for Markham—Thornhill, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"We are very happy and thankful to the Federal and Provincial governments who approved our proposed project of a two storey addition of around 10,000 square feet to the Parya Trillium Foundation Community Centre. This large, multi-purpose facility will help us provide more dynamic programs and services for the Iranian, Chinese, Afghani, and Russian communities living in the York region, and Greater Toronto Area. With this funding, our dedicated donors, staff and enthusiastic volunteers will continue to ensure that we meet the needs of our community, and fulfil the visions of our founders."

Mr. Ahmad Tabrizi, Founder and President, Parya Trillium Foundation

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,760 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,760 infrastructure projects. Across the province and over the next ten years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, and libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

is investing approximately and is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, and libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map:

https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782. [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Foroozan Jalaeifar, Executive Director, Parya Trillium Foundation, 905-764-0202 ext. 108, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

