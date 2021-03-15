Canada and Ontario invest to expand community and recreational infrastructure in Elk Lake

ELK LAKE, ON, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Paul Lefebvre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, on behalf of The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough-Kawartha, on behalf of The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Dave Mullin, Reeve for the Township of James, announced funding for enhancements to the outdoor rink in Elk Lake, Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing over $252,000 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $210,000 in funding, while the Township of James is contributing over $168,000.

This project includes the construction of a roof over the existing Elk Lake Outdoor Rink and Fitness Facility. This renovation means that residents and visitors will have better access to the rink all year long, enjoy a safer and more comfortable skating environment, and create increased opportunities for community activities and events.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

Quotes

"Today's announcement in Elk Lake is an example of how the Government of Canada is investing in community, culture, and recreational infrastructure across the country. With a new outdoor rink roof, Elk Lake residents will have a great recreational facility where they can enjoy physical activities through all seasons, while being protected from the elements. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger, more inclusive communities."

Paul Lefebvre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources, and Member of Parliament for Sudbury, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's announcement is great news for the residents of Elk Lake. This important investment will provide upgrades to the recreational facility, which will improve access and quality for the community to enjoy through all seasons. The significance of investments in recreation infrastructure cannot be overestimated as it is critical to building healthy and resilient communities in the Province of Ontario."

Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough-Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"During the past 36 years that I have lived here, I've watched and participated in activities at our outdoor rink facility. It is very exciting to see something that, had it been neglected and left alone, could have become lost, but instead it's been kept alive and utilized by our Town. The addition of a roof will extend the life of our rink far into the future, for all our residents to take advantage of."

Dave Mullin, Reeve, the Township of James

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,785 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,785 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million in Ontario under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province and the federal government is investing approximately in under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Shelly Stulpin, Deputy Clerk, Township of James, 705-678-2237, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

