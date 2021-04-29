Canada and Ontario invest over $44 M in improved culture, recreation, and green infrastructure in partnership with 15 communities across Ontario

TOWNSHIP OF BROCK, ONTARIO, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Federal Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and Member of Parliament for Peterborough—Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock; Jim McDonell, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Member of Provincial Parliament for Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry ; and His Worship John Grant, Mayor of the Township of Brock, announced joint funding for 20 green, recreation, and community infrastructure projects in 15 communities across Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $15.3 million toward these projects, with the Government of Ontario contributing over $12.8 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS), and the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The recipients are responsible for the remainder of funding, with contributions of more than $16.1 million combined toward their respective projects.

In the Township of Brock, joint funding will support the expansion and renovation of the Sunderland Memorial Arena & Community Centre to improve accessibility and user experience. The expansion project includes adding six new dressing rooms, a community room, and a storage and ice resurfacer room. The arena ice surface will also be enlarged to meet regulation size, the refrigeration system will be updated, and seating around the arena will be improved. Other renovations will allow for upgrades to the existing building lobby and second floor auditorium.

Once complete, clients of all ages and abilities will be able to enjoy participating in a variety of sport and recreational programming in a more modern, spacious, and accessible facility.

Other projects announced today will support upgrades to community centres, recreation facilities, cultural buildings, trails and parks, and a library; improving accessibility and providing modern spaces for friends and families to share experiences safely. Additional funding will also support upgrades to water and wastewater infrastructure in two communities, improving stormwater management, and providing reliable water supply to residents and businesses.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

Quotes

"Recreation and community spaces are at the heart of Canada's towns and cities. The Federal Government's investment of more than $15.3 million toward the 20 projects announced today will provide modern, accessible spaces where residents can come together to stay fit, and connect with friends and loved ones safely. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Federal Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and Member of Parliament for Peterborough—Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"All of these local infrastructure projects support families and communities as Ontario continues to protect people's health and economy. Getting shovels in the ground will positively impact the lives and well-being of every resident in each of these towns for years to come."

The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes – Brock

"As the weather begins to get warmer, the need for sport and recreational infrastructure becomes even greater as it provides members of the community an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle. That's why our government's investment into local community, culture and recreation infrastructure projects like sport arenas and play structures could not have come at a better time."

Jim McDonell, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Member of Provincial Parliament for Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry

"On behalf of the residents of Brock Township we are very excited that our grant submission for the Sunderland Arena was selected. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Federal and Provincial Governments for this wonderful opportunity. We also want to extend special thanks to the Sunderland Lions for their work and financial commitment to this project and we recognize the exceptional commitment and dedication of this amazing group to this project. I know our late Mayor Debbie Bath Hadden was the key driving force behind this application and I know she would have been very pleased to see this happen."

His Worship John Grant, Mayor of the Township of Brock

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.3 billion in over 2,865 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,865 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million in Ontario under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately in under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums). Canada is investing more than $100 million , and Ontario is investing more than $40 million under the first intake of the Green Infrastructure Stream. This stream supports improved clean water, wastewater and storm water infrastructure.

is investing more than , and is investing more than under the first intake of the Green Infrastructure Stream. This stream supports improved clean water, wastewater and storm water infrastructure. Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green; and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Related product

Backgrounder

Canada and Ontario invest over $44 M in improved culture, recreation, and green infrastructure in partnership with 15 communities across Ontario

Joint federal, provincial, and recipient funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support 20 infrastructure projects in 15 Ontario communities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $15.3 million toward these projects, with the Government of Ontario contributing over $12.8 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS), and the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The recipients are responsible for the remainder of funding, with contributions of more than $16 million combined toward their respective projects.

Project Information:

Location Project Title and Funding Stream Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Recipient/ Other Funding The City of Cornwall A safe and functional community Hub – CCRIS Building improvements include installing a new electrical panel, creating a new septic system for the north side of the building, repairing the brick work, replacing the handicap entry ramp, improving ventilation, and replacing the water tank.

These renovations will improve the over-all condition of the centre, and create a more welcoming, safe and comfortable environment for clients, most of whom are elderly, staff, and the not-for-profit organizations that use the facility. $166,800 $138,986 $104,250 County of Haliburton Upgrading of the Haliburton County Rail Trail Corridor – CCRIS The project work includes improving 30 kilometers of trail with granular overlay; installing 15 benches, 500 meters of barrier, and informational signage to highlight trail history, the natural environment, and trail accessibility. This project will provide an improved recreational experience for users, while reducing annual maintenance costs. $107,250 $89,366 $71,509 The Municipality of Clarington Eiram Stormwater Management Pond Retrofit and Rehabilitation – GIS The project will construct a forebay to the stormwater pond, restore the storm sewer inlet and outlet control structure, replace the stone jacket around the detention control device, remove accumulated sediment and improve road access to the pond.

The upgrades will restore the functionality of the pond, improve stormwater management and treatment, and reduce the potential for structural failure that could lead to downstream flooding. $95,844 $79,862 $63,904 The Municipality of Trent Hills Construction of the Campbellford Recreation and Wellness Centre – CCRIS Funding will support the construction of a new multipurpose recreation facility. Work includes building an NHL-sized rink, a lane pool, therapy pool, a fitness room, and multipurpose room. This will provide residents, and surrounding communities, with improved access to modern recreational facilities. $4,134,669 $3,445,827 $8,589,504 The Municipality of Trent Hills Replacement of the Hastings Treated Water Standpipe – GIS The project will replace a standpipe along with 875 metres of watermain to connect the new standpipe to the distribution system. The replacement will improve water pressure, support better fire protection and ensure a safe, secure and reliable water supply. $1,043,700 $869,663 $695,887 The Town of Georgina Completing the Renovations to the Barn Area at Clearwater Farm – CCRIS The project will rehabilitate a barn, construct a new play space, install additional utilities and lighting, improve accessibility (elevator, washrooms, pathways), and expand the parking lot. These improvements will create a recreational and cultural community hub which residents and visitors can access year-round. $1,999,998 $1,666,499 $1,333,499 Township of Brock Sunderland Memorial Arena & Community Centre Renovation and Expansion Project – CCRIS The project will expand the Centre to include six new dressing rooms, a community room, and storage for the ice resurfacer. Other improvements include expanding the ice surface, updating the refrigeration system, reconfiguring spectator seating and renovating the lobby, auditorium and existing dressing rooms. The upgrades will improve the Centre's accessibility and allow residents to stay fit and healthy for years to come. $2,992,000 $2,493,084 $1,994,916 Township of Cavan-Monaghan Rehabilitation of the historically designated Old Millbrook School – CCRIS Project work will include replacing the roof and windows with energy efficient alternatives; repairing damage walls, floors, and doors; installing a new ventilation and air-exchanger system; and installing battery-operated accessible doors. These improvements will provide year-round access to indoor space for various social groups and services, while improving access to quality community, cultural and recreational infrastructure. $204,700 $170,566 $136,484 Township of Cavan-Monaghan Renovation of the Millbrook Arena to a multipurpose community hub – CCRIS Project work consists of the rehabilitation of existing steel girders, beams, walls and floors; converting the concession stand into accessible washrooms; and replacing the existing roof with an energy efficient alternative. An air ventilation system will also be installed to improve air quality. Once complete this facility will provide a space for year-round sports programming and community social activities. $386,400 $321,968 $257,632 Township of Cavan-Monaghan Revisioning the Bruce Johnston Branch as a Community Hub -- CCRIS This project will renovate the existing library to create a more accessible, functional, and energy efficient space. Work includes changing windows and doors, re-wiring the electrical system, relocating the public computer area and staff spaces, and renovating staff work zones to be more ergonomic, accessible, and functional. These renovations will provide a larger, more flexible space for clients and staff, improving the library experience and working environment. $37,400 $31,164 $24,936 Township of Enniskillen Replacement of Krall Park Washroom and Pavilion – CCRIS The project will replace the washrooms and pavilion, install backstop netting and cement pads in dug outs, and construct a new septic system and an accessible walkway from the parking lot to pavilion. The upgrades will improve access to and the quality of community and recreational infrastructure. $121,550 $101,282 $81,043 Township of Minden Hills Kinark Outdoor Centre Rehabilitation – CCRIS Project scope includes constructing an additional respite dorm; and improving the safety and accessibility of indoor and outdoor spaces like trails, waterfront areas, and classrooms. Other improvements will extend the service life of the dining hall and laundry facilities, and provide winterization and accessibility to sleeping cabins. The project will increase the seasonal capacity of the facility, and provide greater access to preventative respite for children with an Autism Spectrum Disorder. $595,320 $496,051 $396,930 Township of Minden Hills Rehabilitation of Minden Hills Community Facilities for Accessibility – CCRIS Project work will improve four facilities: The Minden Library/Cultural Centre: upgrade the condition of retaining walls, stairs, ramps, the sidewalk and platforms around the Library and Cultural building; replacing guardrails and handrails. The Lochlin Community Centre and Irondale Community Centre: upgrade accessibility by replacing the ramp, and installing an automatic door operator. Minden Curling Club Building: installing an elevator and air lock at the front of the building. These improvements will provide the associated communities with safer and more accessible entrances to community spaces, meeting current Ontario Building Code standards, while extending the life of these Facilities. $358,800 $298,970 $239,230 Township of North Dundas Development of Hallville Community Park – CCRIS The project will develop vacant municipal land into a multi-purpose park. Work will include drainage and elevation of low lying areas, electrification, and drilling of a well. In addition, accessible swings and picnic tables, lighted bike and pedestrian paths will be installed along with a parking lot, baseball diamond, soccer field and an outdoor rink with washrooms. The adjacent roadway will also be widened with delineators placed to encourage active transportation, and trees planted throughout the park. The new park will provide residents with an accessible and modern community and recreational space to enjoy for years to come. $1,091,477 $909,473 $727,742 Township of North Glenngarry Refurbishment of the Glengarry Sports Palace – CCRIS The refurbishment of the Glengarry Sports Palace includes the replacement of a concrete arena slab, rink boards and glass, windows and doors, lighting and a boiler while the spectator seating area and ventilation, plumbing, and electrical systems will also be improved. Other updates involve fire safety upgrades and the addition of a gender inclusive bathroom and players' rooms. The refurbishment will create a safer and more accessible place for players and spectators, and provide residents with a modern sports centre where residents can stay fit and healthy for years to come. $863,550 $719,553 $575,772 Township of Scugog Accessibility and Renovation Improvements to the Historical Town Hall 1873 Building – CCRIS The project will renovate the ground floor ancillary space by installing a new freight and passenger elevator, upgrading the kitchen, improving the sound system, redesigning and addressing safety issues in the green room washroom and change facilities, and refurbishing the historic bell tower. These renovations will create more artistic and cultural opportunities, and improve the building's accessibility, allowing more residents to enjoy the theatre. $306,784 $255,398 $204,778 Township of South Glengarry Char-Lan Recreation Centre Ice Pad Replacement – CCRIS The project will replace the refrigerated concrete ice pad along with the dasher boards, glass and netting. The project will improve the safety and accessibility of the arena, and provide residents with continued access to recreational activities for years to come. $560,000 $466,620 $373,380 Township of South Stormont Community Parks - Pavilion Projects – CCRIS The project will construct four, 20 by 40 feet pavilions in four community parks. The accessible pavilions will provide visitors with shade and protection from inclement weather. $116,600 $97,157 $77,743 Township of South Stormont Play Structure Upgrades – CCRIS The project will install an accessible play structure and surface, and remove existing structures and pea stone surfaces. The improvements will allow more residents to access recreational infrastructure. $62,100 $51,745 $41,405 United Townships of Dysart, Dudley, Harcourt, Guilford, Harburn, Bruton, Havelock, Eyre and Clyde Rotary Beach Park Rehabilitation – CCRIS Project work will improve overall park infrastructure, which includes repairing the surface of tennis, basket ball, and pickle ball courts; improving the accessibility of pathways, docks, courts, and picnic areas; and rehabilitating the exterior of the storage building. Further improvements include installing a play structure, a rain garden, a bike rack, and creating an off-leach dog park. A tree study will also take place to ensure adequate management of shade, soil water retention, and erosion control. A wi-fi network will also be established. These improvements will provide an accessible, modern, and safe recreation area for residents and visitors, while supporting various community, cultural and sporting events. $120,000 $99,990 $80,010

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map:

https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

