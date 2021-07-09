Canada and Ontario invest more than $3.8 million in municipal infrastructure to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 in the City of Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Communities across Canada are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable. That is why the governments of Canada and Ontario are investing more than $3.8 million to improve municipal and community infrastructure in the City of Ottawa.

Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, Federal Minister of Middle Class Prosperity, Associate Minister of Finance, and Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Jeremy Roberts, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Member of Provincial Parliament for Ottawa West-Nepean, on behalf the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; His Worship Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa; and Tim Tierney, Ward Councillor for Beacon Hill—Cyrville, announced funding for 16 projects across the City of Ottawa.

The Government of Canada is investing over $3.1 million through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $779,000.

The majority of funding will support the rehabilitation of municipal buildings, community centres and arenas across the city.

Among the projects funded is the expansion of the Beacon Hill North Community Centre. The centre will see the addition of a new multi-purpose room, a full-sized kitchen, universal washrooms, and new windows to allow for more natural light. These improvements will provide residents with a more modern and comfortable environment to participate in social and recreational community events.

This funding is an example of the decisive action taken by both levels of government to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80% of eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100% for projects in territories and Indigenous communities.

"The Beacon Hill North Community Centre in Ottawa-Vanier is a cornerstone in our community. I am pleased that our government is investing in this facility to build a new multi-purpose room, a full-sized kitchen, and new universal washrooms. It will also be renovated to include new windows, allowing for more natural light and better air circulation for families as they enjoy the space. By investing in wonderful local projects like these, we are creating jobs while building a stronger, more resilient Ottawa-Vanier for everyone."

The Honourable Mona Fortier, Federal Minister of Middle Class Prosperity, Associate Minister of Finance, and Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"These repairs and upgrades across the city will improve the health and safety of the important places where our communities gather together. As we emerge from the pandemic, it is more important than ever that we ensure the lifespan of these buildings is maintained, so that they can be enjoyed now and in the years to come."

Jeremy Roberts, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Member of Provincial Parliament for Ottawa West—Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"These priority projects will promote the health and safety of our residents and the environmental sustainability of important City facilities while stimulating our economic rebound and creating jobs in Ottawa. I am very thankful for this support from the federal and provincial governments, which will help us meet the future service needs of our community and our residents."

His Worship Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa

"Investments that improve community spaces in Ottawa are investments in the well-being of our residents that will provide lasting benefits as we recover from the COVID-19 crisis. Renovations to the Beacon Hill North Community Centre will promote safety and the social and physical well-being of our residents."

Ottawa City Councillor Tim Tierney, Ward 11 Beacon Hill—Cyrville

Through the Investing in Canada Plan , the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, community, culture and recreation, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion in this program.

, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, community, culture and recreation, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing in this program. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada plan to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

plan to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, over $3 billion is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short term projects.

is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short term projects. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects across Canada .

has contributed to 3,500 infrastructure projects across . The Government of Canada has invested over $14.2 billion in more than 3,800 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested over in more than 3,800 infrastructure projects across under the Ontario's contribution of $210 million to COVID-19 projects is helping the health and safety of communities across the province.

