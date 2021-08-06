Canada and Ontario invest more than $2.1 million in active transportation infrastructure to respond to the impacts of COVID-19

MARATHON, ON, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing more than $2.1 million to protect the health and well-being of residents in 16 communities across Ontario.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, announced joint support to improve access to active transportation options, including trails, pathways, bike paths, and sidewalks, in Ontario.

Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why both orders of government have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1.7 million in Ontario communities through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $427,000.

The majority of funding will support the rehabilitation of active transportation infrastructure and networks in 16 communities throughout Ontario, improving the quality and amount of active transportation options for residents and visitors, including those with limited mobility.

Investments in the Town of Marathon will improve pedestrian access to Lake Superior by installing a new accessible kayak dock, wooden trails, a foot bridge, and remediating the shoreline. These improvements and new trail structures will remedy accessibility concerns allowing all members of the community to reach the water's edge, increasing opportunities to stay fit, and to connect with family, friends, and the environment.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80% of eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100% for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. The Province of Ontario will invest 20% of the eligible costs for projects across the province.

Quotes

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the health and well-being of all Canadians. Now more than ever, we understand that access to outdoor spaces, including trails, bike paths, and waterways, is essential to maintaining healthy lifestyles, and ensuring Canadians get out, get active, and can better connect with public transportation. That's why we're investing over $1.7 million – 80 cents on every dollar of total funding – through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream to improve active transportation options in 16 communities across Ontario. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Access to active transportation options, including trails, pathways, bike paths, and sidewalks is vital to residents across Ontario. These investments will expand and revitalize lifestyle infrastructure and will create new networks, helping to build healthy, active and prosperous communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of having recreational resources nearby, not only for physical health but also mental health."

The Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"This funding will allow us to create another opportunity for our residents and visitors alike to access and experience the tremendous outdoor recreation we have on the north shore of Lake Superior here in Marathon. Thank you to the Governments of Canada and Ontario for supporting this project."

Rick Dumas, Mayor, Town of Marathon

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Government of Canada has invested over $14.4 billion in more than 3,800 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested over in more than 3,800 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure Through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, over $3 billion is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short-term projects.

is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short-term projects. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program now includes a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program now includes a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream funding stream guarantees a minimum of $100,000 to each of the province's 444 municipalities. Additional funding has been allocated to municipalities based on a variety of factors, including the value of infrastructure and median household income in each municipality.

to each of the province's 444 municipalities. Additional funding has been allocated to municipalities based on a variety of factors, including the value of infrastructure and median household income in each municipality. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of has contributed to 3,500 infrastructure projects. Across the province and over the next 10 years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

Related Product

Backgrounder: Canada and Ontario invest more than more than $1.5 million in active transportation infrastructure to respond to the impacts of COVID-19

Backgrounder

Canada and Ontario invest more than $2.1 million in active transportation infrastructure to respond to the impacts of COVID-19

Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada Plan will support 16 communities throughout Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.7 million towards these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $427,000 toward these projects.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80% of eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100% for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. The Ontario government will invest 20% of the eligible costs for projects across the province.

The majority of funding will support the rehabilitation of active transportation infrastructure and networks in 16 communities throughout Ontario, improving the quality and amount of active transportation options for residents and visitors, including those with limited mobility.

Funding recipients:

Location Project Title Description Federal Contribution Provincial Contribution Alnwick/Haldimand, Township of Improvement and Upgrade of Walking Trails This project will pave approximately 500 metres of the Wicklow Trail and the Arena Trail, improving the quality of active transportation routes in the town. $80,000 $20,000 Amherstburg, Town of Park Trail Network at the Libro Centre The project will construct an active trail network. $210,897 $52,724 Brantford, City of D'Aubigny Creek Park Trail Realignment This project will rehabilitate and re-locate the D'Aubigny Creek Trail by creating a new asphalt trail. Work will also include planting new vegetation, installing benches and wayfinding signs along the trail to improve user experience. $161,460 $40,365 Caledon, Town of Rehabilitation of connecting walkway blocks The project will repave three walkway blocks, improving pedestrian and cycling connectivity throughout the community. $75,054 $18,763 Chatham-Kent, Municipality of Bike Rack Community Art Installations Project work involves fabricating and installing bike racks to meet increased user needs. $43,619 $10,905 Ear Falls, Township of Trail Development Project The project will add a paved trail to the Ear Falls Government Building site, improving the quality of active transportation options. $80,000 $20,000 Englehart, Town of Centennial Park Rehabilitation Phase 2 Project work will rehabilitate, improve and expand trails in Centennial Park. This includes paving trails and creating new trails. Project work will also upgrade area stormwater system to accommodate for larger sidewalks. $80,000 $20,000 Gananoque, Town of COVID-19 Resilience for Town Park pathways/trails The project will create wider multi-use pathways and trails by replacing existing pathways and adding more trails to the current network; meeting the demand for more transportation connections in the town. $91,200 $22,800 Grand Valley, Town of Rehabilitation of Upper Grand Trailway The project will repair approximately 7 kilometers of the trail, and replace damaged culverts and supporting structures, creating a safer and more enjoyable experience for users. $80,000 $20,000 Huntsville, Town of Accessible Pathways Project work will facilitate building new pathways, and widening existing paths and sidewalks. These improvements will increase access to active transportation options for town residents and visitors, including limited mobility users. $80,000 $20,000 Laurentian Hills, Town of Rehabilitation of County of Renfrew owned Algonquin Trail/OVRT The project consists of rehabilitating 24 kilometers of active transportation trails along the County of Renfrew owned Algonquin Trail, including spreading 23,000 metric tons of gravel and limestone dust; installing safety and security structures; repairing bridges, culverts and clearing brush; and installing directional and heritage information. This project will improve user experience, and the quality of trails in the area. $204,559 $51,140 Marathon, Town of Lake Superior Boat Launch (Trail & Accessibility) The project will install a new accessible kayak dock, wooden trails, and a foot bridge to improve trail connections and access to Lake Superior. $80,000 $20,000 Markstay-Warren, Municipality of Playground Improvements The project will install new playground structures, park benches and shade structures, while improving pathways to improve user experience of outdoor recreational areas. $80,000 $20,000 Muskoka Lakes, Township of Township of Muskoka Lakes Trails Upgrade Program The project will upgrade six trail heads and over 12 kilometres of trails to improve user experience. $80,000 $20,000 North Stormont, Township of Settlement Area Sidewalks Improvements Project work included constructing three new sidewalks in the town. $80,000 $20,000 The Blue Mountains, the Town of Pedestrian Bridge Work The project will repair and rehabilitate the pedestrian bridge by replacing guard rails and posts, handrails, decking, beams and beam bracing. Work also includes replacing the wooden stairs and handrails. Once complete, pedestrians will benefit from a safer, more accessible bridge crossing. $204,717 $51,179

Associated links

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html#1

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Ontario Builds Project Map

https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Emelyana Titarenko, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 873-355-9576, [email protected]; Hayley Cooper, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 437-233-3224, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Daryl Skworchinski, CAO/Clerk, Town of Marathon, 807-229-1341, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

