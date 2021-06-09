Canada and Ontario invest more than $115.1 Million in municipal infrastructure to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area

TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing more than $115.1 million to protect the health, and well- being of residents in 30 municipalities across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA).

Details were provided by the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Communities and Infrastructure; and Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure.

Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why both orders of government have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

The Government of Canada is investing over $92.1 million in municipalities through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $23 million.

The majority of funding will support the rehabilitation of active transit infrastructure, the development of modern and accessible recreational options, and upgrades and replacement of equipment in health and emergency facilities in communities across the GTHA. Additional investments will support increased options for active transportation, and the renovation of municipal buildings, community centres and cultural facilities. These improvements will provide safe and inclusive spaces for residents across the GTHA.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80% of eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100% for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. The Province of Ontario will invest 20% of the eligible costs for projects across the province.

Quotes

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the wellbeing of all Canadians and ensuring that residents have access to safe and inclusive community spaces is essential. Across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area we're investing over $92 million - 80 cents on every dollar - through the COVID-19 Resilience Municipal Stream to support municipalities with better ventilation in building such a as shelters, improved accessibility, sidewalk upgrades and new bike lanes, to improve safety and access for residents now and in the future. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger, more resilient communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"In the face of COVID-19, the Ontario government continues to move forward with infrastructure investments to accelerate the building of projects to make communities more inclusive and create jobs. We are supporting vital infrastructure projects in the Greater Toronto Area in places like Oakville, Burlington, Milton, Mississauga, and Durham that protect people's health and well-being while contributing to the province's economic recovery. The province will continue to fund important projects that strengthen Ontario's towns and cities."

Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion in this program.

Infrastructure Plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing in this program. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream funding stream guarantees a minimum of $100,000 to each of the province's 444 municipalities. Additional funding has been allocated to municipalities based on a variety of factors, including the value of infrastructure and median household income in each municipality.

to each of the province's 444 municipalities. Additional funding has been allocated to municipalities based on a variety of factors, including the value of infrastructure and median household income in each municipality. Through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, over $3 billion is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short term projects.

is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short term projects. The Government of Canada has invested over $13.9 billion in more than 3,200 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested over in more than 3,200 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. For further information on the projects announced today, please contact your local municipalities.

Backgrounder

Canada and Ontario invest more than $115.1 Million in municipal infrastructure to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area

Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada Plan will support 30 municipalities throughout the Greater Toronto, Hamilton Area (GTHA).

The Government of Canada is investing more than $92.1 million towards these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $23 million to the projects.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80% of eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100% for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. The Ontario government will invest 20% of the eligible costs for projects across the province.

The majority of funding will support the rehabilitation of active transit infrastructure, the development of modern and accessible recreational options, and upgrades and replacement of equipment in health and emergency facilities in communities across the GTHA. Additional investments will support increased options for active transportation, and the renovation of municipal buildings, community centres and cultural facilities. These improvements will provide safe and inclusive spaces for residents across the GTHA.

Funding recipients:

Municipality Federal Contribution Provincial Contribution Town of Ajax $977,291 $244,323 Town of Aurora $413,845 $103,461 Corporation of the City of Brampton $9,412,148 $2,353,037 Township of Brock $80,000 $20,000 City of Burlington $681,760 $170,440 Town of Caledon $3,433,962 $858,491 Corporation of the Municipality of Clarington $471,726 $117,931 Regional Municipality of Durham $779,620 $194,905 Town of East Gwillimbury $110,400 $27,600 Town of Georgina $405,600 $101,400 Corporation of the Regional Municipality of Halton $3,596,800 $899,200 Town of Halton Hills $322,574 $80,644 City of Hamilton $5,947,200 $1,486,800 Township of King $156,174 $39,043 City of Markham $5,831,327 $1,457,832 Town of Milton $2,164,706 $541,176 City of Mississauga $17,739,200 $4,434,800 Town of Newmarket $420,729 $105,182 Town of Oakville $1,859,925 $464,981 City of Oshawa $600,754 $150,189 Regional Municipality of Peel $960,000 $240,000 City of Pickering $178,007 $44,502 Town of Richmond Hill $557,983 $139, 496 Township of Scugog $80,000 $20,000 City of Toronto $14,452,861 $3,613,215 Township of Uxbridge $2,363,674 $590,918 City of Vaughan $12,110,565 $3,027,641 Town of Whitby $1,158,265 $289,566 Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville $259,376 $64,844 Regional Municipality of York $4,600,000 $1,150,000

Associated links

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html#1

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Ontario Builds Project Map

https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Michelle Johnston, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-298-7386, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

