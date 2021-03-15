TERRACE BAY, ON, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes- Brock; Her Worship Darquise Robinson, Mayor of the Township of Red Rock; and His Worship Jody Davis, Mayor of the Township of Terrace Bay, announced joint funding for water, waste water and storm infrastructure improvements in the Townships of Terrace Bay and Red Rock.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $1.7 million. The communities of Terrace Bay and Red Rock are each contributing $613,277and $748,094 toward their respective projects.

In Terrace Bay, water mains, sanitary sewers and storm sewers along Kenogami Road will be replaced to reduce the risk of flooding. Manholes, catch basins and catch basin leads will also be installed. Once completed, the upgrades will support better environmental protection in the community.

In Red Rock, water and wastewater infrastructure along Newton Avenue, Brompton Road, and Stadler Avenue will be rehabilitated. The upgrades will improve service reliability, increase the longevity of assets and reduce maintenance costs.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

Quotes

"Long-term investments in infrastructure are key to building healthy, and resilient communities, while also providing important services to our residents. Improvements to essential infrastructure in Terrace Bay and Red Rock mean that residents can rely on safe and reliable water, wastewater and storm water treatment that will protect the environment and support community development. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North, Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"These investments in Terrace Bay and Red Rock show Ontario's on going commitment to communities in the north as we rebuild the province's infrastructure. Terrace Bay will see improved water mains and sewer systems. Red Rock will see upgrades in its water and waste water services. These investments will provide greater environmental protection for residents in both communities."

The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes- Brock

"We are absolutely grateful to receive this Infrastructure funding which is crucial to local governments. The reconstruction of Kenogami Rd. will improve/replace all in-ground infrastructure but especially the storm sewers which helps our community adapt to climate change. This completes a priority project, identified in the Township's Asset Management Plan."

Jody Davis, Mayor of Terrace Bay

"The residents of Red Rock appreciate and thank the federal and provincial governments for their continued support of Red Rock and this project. With these funds, we can replace and rehabilitate vital water and waste water infrastructure, improve water quality and reliability, and increase the longevity of this asset to the municipality."

Her Worship Darquise Robinson, Mayor of the Township of Red Rock

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,800 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,800 infrastructure projects. Ontario is investing more than $40 million and Canada is investing more than $100 million under the first intake of the Green Infrastructure Stream. This stream supports improved access to clean energy transportation, more energy efficient buildings, and better clean water, wastewater and storm water infrastructure.

is investing more than and is investing more than under the first intake of the Green Infrastructure Stream. This stream supports improved access to clean energy transportation, more energy efficient buildings, and better clean water, wastewater and storm water infrastructure. Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada plan to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green; and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Web: Infrastructure Canada

