Canada and Ontario invest in sustainable public transit for Brampton residents

BRAMPTON, ON, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities of the governments of Canada and Ontario. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health, it is also having a profound impact on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Ontarians need help getting safely to work and home, getting out to appointments, to shop and to conduct business. Strategic investments in sustainable public transportation infrastructure play a key role.

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Kamal Khera, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development and Member of Parliament for Brampton West; the Honourable Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria, Ontario's Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton South on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Amarjot Sandhu, Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton West; and His Worship Patrick Brown, Mayor of the City of Brampton today announced funding for four projects that will improve Brampton's transit system and create a more sustainable community.

Projects include the purchase of 32 conventional buses to maintain service levels and replace the retiring fleet. Over the next four years, 300 hybrid and conventional buses will be refurbished, making them more reliable for riders and extending their use. On-board cameras and digital video recorders will be replaced with newer technologies on the entire bus fleet, which will increase rider and driver safety.

In addition, a new transit hub will increase the number of bus bays in the existing terminal, doubling the number of trips the hub can accommodate. The hub will allow for a possible future switch to electric buses, and will include an inside waiting area and concessions. These improvements will increase the capacity and quality of the transit system for users.

The Government of Canada is investing over $45.3 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $37.8 million, while the City of Brampton is contributing over $30.2 million.

Quotes

"Public transit allows Canadians to get around in cheaper, cleaner and faster ways. The investment in new buses and a transit hub in Brampton will improve the quality of lives for residents, get cars off the road and help electrify their transit systems. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I am honoured to announce this $113 million joint-funding announcement on behalf of Ontario in my community of Brampton. This is great news for Brampton and the thousands of commuters that travel in, out, and across our vibrant city each day. Building modern, effective, and efficient transit for hardworking Brampton families has been a priority of mine and our government from day one. As our economy begins to recover, it is even more important that Bramptonians have access to transit that links them to new opportunities and a brighter tomorrow."

The Honourable Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria, Ontario's Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton South on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"As one of the fastest-growing transit systems in Canada, we must prioritize energy-efficient solutions for public transportation while supporting the thousands of riders that move across Brampton each day. Through increased partnership and investment in public infrastructure, we are creating real change and building a healthier and more sustainable future for our city and our residents."

His Worship Patrick Brown, Mayor of the City of Brampton

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. The Government of Canada has invested more than $7.7 billion in over 2,500 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

has invested more than in over 2,500 infrastructure projects across under the infrastructure plan. Across the province, Ontario is investing more than $7.3 billion in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Related product

Backgrounder



Canada and Ontario invest in sustainable public transit for Brampton residents

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support four public transit projects in the City of Brampton, Ontario. These investments will support healthier and more sustainable communities.

The Government of Canada is investing over $45.3 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS). The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $37.8 million, while the City of Brampton is contributing over $30.2 million.*

Project Information:

Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal / Other Funding 2020-2021 Replacement Buses Purchase of 32 conventional buses to maintain existing service levels and replace the retiring fleet. $9,132,000 $7,609,239 $6,088,761 2020-2024 Bus Refurbishments Refurbishment of approximately 300 buses, including around 212 conventional buses and 88 hybrid buses, which will include the repair and replacement of major components such as hybrid drives and energy storage systems, engines, suspensions and brakes. These repairs will extend the useful life of the vehicles and improve the capacity and quality of the public transit system. $22,243,218 $18,534,161 $14,830,666 Replacement of on-board cameras and digital video recorders Replacement of on-board cameras and digital video recorders with newer technologies on the entire bus fleet will provide increased safety for users and operators of public transit. $2,000,000 $1,666,500 $1,333,500 Transit Hub A new transit hub will increase the number of bus bays in the existing terminal from seven to 16, which will double the number of trips that currently service the terminal. The hub will be "future-proofed" for a possible switch to electric buses and will feature new bus canopies, an interior rider waiting area, concessions and new washroom facilities. These improvements will increase the capacity and quality of the transit system. $12,000,000 $9,999,000 $8,001,000

*The federal and provincial governments are each contributing the maximum share of eligible costs for these projects, which are 40% and 33.33% respectively, as per the requirements of the Canada-Ontario Integrated Bilateral Agreement. Contributions from recipients may include both eligible and ineligible costs. Ineligible costs are expenditures that municipalities have chosen not to request reimbursement for or that cannot be reimbursed (e.g., property purchases, overhead costs). Cost-sharing may differ depending on recipient, such as First Nations communities.

Associated links

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19): www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Government of Ontario Resources – COVID-19: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/on-eng.html.

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: David Taylor, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 343-542-7515, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario's Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Natalie Stogdill, Senior Advisor, Public Relations, City of Brampton, 905-874-3654, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

